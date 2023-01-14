LAKE JACKSON — As school zone lights turned on Friday afternoon and kids streamed out of schools, adults were doing the same into nearby convenience stores testing their luck at becoming billionaires.
Players who matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing would claim at least a chair at the $1.35 billion top prize in the multistate Mega Million lottery, it’s second-highest ever. The kitty has been climbing for 25 straight drawings since the last the a player hit the jackpot Oct. 24.
As the hours wound down for the twice-weekly drawing, sales were picking up, said clerk Lydia Moore at the Plantation Drive Chevron station in Lake Jackson.
“Today has been a lot busier. I don’t play the lottery; if somebody buys me a ticket I’ll use it, but I’m not going to buy it. I don’t want to waste my money,” she said. “There’s so many people and not everybody is going to win this one. Every once in a while people will win a couple of hundred dollars in the lottery tickets. There’s this guy who comes in here and spends $90 every couple of days, and he’s the one who got that winning ticket. To each their own.”
Some customers buying tickets at Buzzy Bee convenience store, 95 Oak Drive in Lake Jackson, had a philanthropic view of how they would spend the money if they struck it rich.
“Everybody is hoping for relief. Things are getting crazy and harder,” Lake Jackson resident Robert Moore said. “I hope to win. I’m not greedy. I don’t want the whole thing, just a little bit, and there’s people who need help. I’d put some money out to different organizations like homeless shelters because you never know — that could be you.”
Brazos Woods Veterinary Clinic co-owner Paul Ashley lined up Friday afternoon for his chance.
“I would love to be able to win this because there’s a lot of good that I can do with this kind of money for helping out other people,” Ashley said. “I’ve been very fortunate in life and it’s been through hard work, and with the same amount of effort having this cash behind me, there’s a lot of things that I can do to help elevate other people.”
Whether luck has something to do with winning the grand prize, Lake Jackson resident Brad McNeil thinks there’s a better chance of being hit by lightning multiple times than winning the lottery. The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prices is 1 in 302.6 millions.
“The first thing I would do is talk to a financial adviser and to be able to live off the interest, not necessarily live off the money,” McNeil said. “I like to play disc golf, so I’d definitely help out the community by trying to open up a few more disc golf courses.”
McNeil was among those who don’t regularly purchase lottery tickets, but the temptation proved too enticing this time.
While the jackpot is advertised at $1.35 billion, that is only for players who choose to take the award in 20 annual payments. Those who want it in a lump sum would receive about $708 million.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.