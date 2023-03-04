BRAZORIA — If one kid’s life is saved by the information and stories shared through Janice Stahl’s fentanyl forum, she will have achieved her goal, she said.
Stahl lost her son Travis Moy, a 40-year-old father of two daughters, when he had his drink spiked with fentanyl at a Katy bar, she said. Stahl since has made it her mission to spread the news about the deadly drug and the lifesaving measures that can be taken to prevent the heartache of loss that she and other parents have faced.
The event, the first of its kind in the county, was Thursday night at Victory Church in Brazoria. Mayor Phillip Ray serving as moderator as the panel of speakers sat on stage with photographs of youth who had succumbed to the drug on display.
“It is a new-on-the-scene drug that is now the leading killer of 18 to 45,” Ray said of fentanyl. “And we need to inform our citizens about it because this is a drug that doesn’t get a second chance usually.”
Covered in the forum were some outstanding statistics on the prevalence of danger the illicit use of the drug brings across the nation, with over 110,000 deaths recorded in 2022 alone.
More impactful than numbers were the stories of overdose survivors Meghan Wynne and James Stewart, who gave honest recounts of their experience with the drug and their expressions of gratitude for still being alive.
Equally honest were the pained stories of several mothers of children who fell victim to the drug, which they say should be labeled as a poison since most who die from the drug aren’t even aware they are consuming it.
Kim Gillihan lost her 14-year-old-son Joshua on Aug. 27, 2021. Although she and her husband had “drawn a line in the sand” and were vigilant in trying to help their son avoid the consequences of drug use, she says even the most attentive parents can be affected.
“Don’t worry, Dad, I’m not gonna mess up,” were Joshua Gillihan’s last words to his father before the morning he was found dead from consuming fentanyl disguised as a prescription drug.
The illicit form of fentanyl is often mistaken for other more common drugs, but it only takes 3 mg — less than the amount of two grains of salt — to kill an average-sized man, Stahl said.
“There is no safe dose of illicit fentanyl,” said mother and fentanyl awareness advocate Sarah Chittum. She lost her 21-year-old son, Seth Eckmann, on Nov. 17, 2021.
Bringing awareness was the primary goal of the forum, but also informing the community how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to administer naloxone, sold under the brand name NARCAN, a life-saving medicine that can counteract the effects of an overdose.
Pct. 4 Constable James Brawner and Sweeny EMS Supervisor Ric Lara gave their insight into fentanyl’s effects on the community.
Last year, the equivalent of 2 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in Brazoria County, Brawner said.
Lara listed the signs of an overdose, including reduced breathing, which can result in cardiac arrest and pinpoint pupils. The use of NARCAN helps counter decreased breathing and reduce the effects of opioids, he said.
The panel also included mother Debra Anderson, who came in memory of her son Blake Miller; Kristi Hancock, there for her son Cole; and grandmother Rosalind Petteway-Waddy who spoke about her grandson Andron.
The only thing that can give them a reprieve from the pain of losing their young loved ones is knowing they can help save a life, they said.
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Cosme and his friend, 13-year-old Joshua Mader, said the event was definitely a deterrent to help them avoid the same heartbreaking outcomes for their family.
“I kind of just got an eye-opening experience,” Cosme said. “I always think that it wouldn’t happen to me, that I wouldn’t be tempted to take that or anything. My mom didn’t raise me that way, but this made me really realize that it’s everywhere and kids are dying like my age or younger.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.