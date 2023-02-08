FREEPORT — Residents will have a question on the ballot in May’s general election, but it may not be what they were expecting.
Councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira blocked placing 16 proposed charter amendments on the May 6 ballot, arguing the lack of a Ward D representative left residents of that part of the city without a voice in the process.
“I’d like to make sure that we make sure that the people do decide and that means those that are in Ward D get a voice in this, and so I’d like to table this so that after the election of Ward D that we can actually have the residents of Ward D have their representative be their voice,” Peña said.
Peña asked the ordinance be tabled. When that didn’t succeed, the familiar tie vote of Peña and Muraira against Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain did.
The suggested changes involved the wording of the charter to reflect more contemporary language, the fixing of grammatical errors, eliminating references to defunct city offices and making Freeport’s law line up with state statutes. All city residents — including those in Ward D — would have decided whether the amendments were adopted.
Because the ballot must be set by Jan. 17, the charter changes are dead for this election cycle. Council is not scheduled to meet again until Feb. 21 and the Ward D seat won’t be filled at least until a special election Feb. 25. Council policy also prevents the question from coming back before council since it was voted down instead of tabled.
The 16 proposed amendments were the product of work by the Charter Review Committee, which passed along its recommendations to the city attorney to be drawn up in ballot language. The most controversial issue taken up by the committee — that council go back to limits of three two-year terms rather than two three-year terms — was not among the recommendations.
Muraira, who with Peña is up for reelection May 6, suggested the recommendations can be voted on in the spring.
“We can bring it back in April to vote on in next year’s election,” Muraira said.
The item that did get through is a public referendum to decide whether the city should trade 15.3 acres of city land containing softball and baseball fields used by Brazosport ISD in exchange for 30.9 acres of district property, including the defunct O.A. Fleming Elementary School.
The city has expressed a desire to develop the area into residential property, citing an often-expressed concern over the lack of housing in the community. They are still leaning toward that, but might use some of the property for recreational and park purposes, per agreements with government departments.
“There was language within it that also said that we had to address certain concerns with the General Land Office as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in regards to certain grants that may or may not have existed on the property,” Bass said.
The city is working with the state to clear up any conditions that may have to be fulfilled, Bass said.
Should the city move forward with its plans, it is believed it would need to either return grant money to Texas Parks and Wildlife or find an alternative site to substitute for the original park land.
City Manager Tim Kelty said an existing 50-year agreement between the city and the school district for use of the city property adjacent to Brazosport High School has been in place for more than 20 years. However, the district wanted to alter the deal.
“When the ISD moved forward and wanted to invest millions of dollars in that property, they wanted to actually own the property rather than have it under a lease agreement,” Kelty said. “And it worked out for us because we were actually looking for additional land as well.”
Some of the details of the tentative agreement between the district and the city included the city demolishing the school building and encumbrances on water use be removed for the parks.
Typically, an election must be held to have voters remove a park designation on a piece of property in order for it to be sold, or in this case, traded.
The swap could still occur if voters reject the ordinance, but Bass referred to the use of the ballot question as a “belt and suspenders” as the council also seeks paths to accomplish the swap through state legislation.
Peña expressed that he was of the understanding that two public entities could initiate the trade without jumping through the described hoops. This was refuted by Bass and the Olson and Olson representative in attendance, though they said they were looking into the possibility, in case there was a special carve-out for such a proposal of which they were unaware.
If the city is able to secure approval through a different avenue, it was indicated the election question could be canceled. The council unanimously voted to put the ordinance on the ballot.
The city is considering single-family homes for the site, as opposed to higher density housing such as condominiums or apartments.
“In looking at the O.A. Fleming property, the school is amenable to have some park development on that,” Kelty said. “I think that right now what we’re considering is, that tract is about nine blocks in size — if it were fully developed as residential it would accommodate about 160 residential properties. If we subdivide off about two-and-a-half blocks for a soccer complex, we would still be able to accommodate about 128 homes,” Kelty said.
In other business, council approved amendments to two task authorizations for the engineering firm Freese and Nichols, the first to update sanitary sewer lift rehabilitation plans to make the pumps submersible to cut down on noise and the second to allow them to make a plan for the creation of a report of copper and lead pipes in the city as required by an unfunded federal mandate.
The items are not budgeted and will have to come from the water and sewer fund.
The city also approved Brazoria County Clerks’s request to set Jarvis Davis as the presiding judge for election services and Clarisa Molina as the alternate presiding judge following a long debate, ending in an unanimous approval after council had been given the scope of their duties.
