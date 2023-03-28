FREEPORT — The Freeport Building and Code Department condemned 39 buildings in the city last year for being unsafe, substandard structures. Continuing this work, Director Kacey Roman presented eight more deteriorating structures to the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission.
The building designated as 104 Mystery Harbor, owned by former Freeport city attorney Chris Duncan, occupied the most discussion during Thursday’s commission meeting.
After Duncan went into an extensive description of his history with the building, he argued against its condemnation. He intends to remodel the home, putting in new floors, wiring and other requirements to make it livable, he said. An engineer assured him the structure is sturdy, regardless of the cracks present, because of the 18-inch solid brick and concrete construction of the outer walls and the inner walls of 12 inches, Duncan said.
When pressed why no progress had been made in his plan to renovate the structure into a multi-story building, Duncan indicated he’d applied for permits, but there was now a legal stalemate between himself and the city.
“On Nov. 10, 2021, I submitted a dual application for demolition and a building permit to begin this project,” Duncan said, saying that after he put in his application, he was informed changes were being made to the process. “The rules that apply to my project are the rules in place when I filed my application. Legally, that’s the rules that you go forward with when you apply for your application.”
The issue, according to Roman, has been a lack of communication from Duncan since February of 2022, as well as the property not being secure, leading to vagrants and vandals entering and causing further issues.
“I will say that I communicated with you and gave you a checklist of items that we needed over a year ago, and I have had no communication since,” Roman said.
After a long discussion, the committee placed some timed restrictions on Duncan for further action. However, they provided a larger window than they might otherwise because the building had been secured since code enforcement served its warrant. The terms approved in a 4-1 vote were that Duncan had to resubmit a permit application within 180 days while keeping the building secure.
Others who came to argue their cases included Josephine Vasquez, who inherited the home at 1711 N. Ave. I. Its deterioration has been very recent and mostly due to trespassers and vagrants, she said, noting there’d even been an interested buyer not long ago.
Taking into account the owner’s financial and health issues, she received the maximum amount of time, 180 days, to have the house torn down, provided it remains secured.
The property owner for 23 N. Ave. F told the commission a long-term effort is being made to get the main home under a single owner, Ricky Fields, with the intention of remodeling it. However, two other buildings on the property, the panel ruled, must be demolished due to their condition. That included a former garage which had been turned into an apartment without a permit and had used substandard water and electric materials. Fields also received 180 days to take down the accessory buildings.
Other buildings which were condemned without outside comment were 407 W. Seventh St. and 1712 W. Fifth St.
Some of the properties were simply fire damaged, such as the mobile home that burned down on Christmas Eve at 2001 N. Brazosport Blvd. Roman cited the proximity of children and an inability for the remaining structure to be secured.
A similar request was made for the damaged home at 802 Dixie Drive.
The owner of a third fire-damaged home, at 605 S. Ave. H, said he wanted a second opinion from an engineer with regards to the extent of the damage before he committed to demolition, feeling he could repair the structure.
In other business, the commission approved a variance allowing the extension of an existing deck at 35 Tarpon Lane, citing the uniformity it would have with its neighboring structures.
Variances for two carports behind small homes being built at 919 and 921 N. Ave. C. by Scott McKay receive the commission’s blessing. Roman described McKay as a new builder in town who is putting up homes on the side-by-side 25-foot lots, and requesting permission to put up the carports rather than the garages required by the zoning, noting the functionality for the size and rear-access from an alley.
