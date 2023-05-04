FREEPORT — The City Council passed two infrastructure-related motions that will cost the city more money in the short-term, but hopefully curb some of those costs in the long-term.
Assistant City Manager Lance Petty requested the approval of a new fueling system by Sun Coast Resources after problems with the old, underground 10,000-gallon capacity tanks at the service center led to directives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“We had an issue where one of the vent lines started taking on some water, so we had to shut that fueling system down,” Petty said. “When we looked into it, the tanks are over 30 years old. They’re single-wall fiberglass. They will not be carried under insurance anymore. TCEQ wants us to abandon them. ”
The city’s departments currently fuel under an account at Sun Coast, but the company proposed installing new, above-ground tanks to allow the city to return to buying fuel in bulk at a lower cost.
“We’re not going back with 10,000-gallon tanks. We’re going to have a 3,000 gallon unleaded tank and a 1,000 gallon diesel tank, because based off of our history of usage, that’s what we need,” Petty said.
The tanks, provided by the company, would be filled bi-weekly, and Sun Coast would serve as a secondary source for fuel at the same rate in case of emergency. The monitoring system from the old tanks would be removed and the old Public Works building can then be demolished.
The more than $56,000 cost of the new fueling system could be reallocated from another project, the repaving of the parking lot for the Rec Center, Petty said. Council budgeted $70,000 for the project in October, but failed to approve the work when it later came before them.
Petty also brought back to council a discussion of a cost increase from Brazoria County for their interlocal agreement in paving a certain amount of roads at a split cost with the city on an annual basis. There has been a rise in material costs since the last discussion, he said.
“We had this approved in November of 2022 for this year’s interlocal roads and it was approved at $59 per ton,” Petty said. “The county notified me that it has increased to $74 per ton.”
With that price change, the difference in cost for the city’s portion shifted by about $62,770 above what had originally been budgeted. The cost will come from the Streets and Drainage Project Fund.
Petty said he’d checked with contractors over the cost of hot-mix asphalt and was told that they were paying close to $108 per ton.
Both votes came down to a 4-to-1 margin with Jeff Peña providing the only “nay.” Peña wanted to wait until discussion had been made with the city’s legal council, as opposed to the remainder of the council choosing to approve it pending that consultation in regards to the fueling issue, he said.
“I like to vote on things I can see and read and review,” he said.
In other business, the city approved the replatting of a property at 1124 Skinner Street which will serve as the location for the new Taco Bell. The city gave a tax abatement to the business at the behest of the Economic Development Corporation. The replat combines six lots into one for the restaurant and its parking facilities. The vote in this case was unanimous.
The Brazosport Water Authority gave a presentation, along with a representative from Dow Chemical, regarding TCEQ’s requirements for them to have a larger water reserve beyond their current reservoirs. While they pointed out that much of the current issue they have is due to last year’s excessive drought, they stressed a need for the creation of more storage in the future.
The construction of additional reservoirs would result in higher water prices to offset costs. They said they were hoping to procure bonds in a way that would be less expensive overall.
A representative from the city of Brazoria came to discuss the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction with council. After a lengthy executive session agenda, no action was taken as a result of that discussion or on talks concerning a number of pending litigation cases.
