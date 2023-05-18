FREEPORT — St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church will host its annual two-day festival this weekend, and it invites everyone in the community to join in the live music, auctions and other activities.
The free festival kicks off Saturday evening and continues until 4 p.m. Sunday, with food, live music and kids activities, all benefiting the church as the festival is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.
“It’s a key activity that the funds that we raised during it really helps us support growth opportunities of our facilities and allows us to really continue to grow as a congregation and our facilities to service the church with the church members,” committee chairman Steve Melaragno said.
Opening night for the festival will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. It will include free dance for the community, a DJ, folklorico dancers and live band LaDezz playing a variety of music. Food will also be available, including barbecue, tacos, hamburgers and more.
“We wanted to go with someone that was a good variety,” festival committee member Teresa Arroyo said. “They play everything from country to tejano, a little bit of jazz, they kind of appeal to a little bit of all the audiences.”
The festival will pick back up Sunday with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at RiverPlace, followed at 11:30 a.m. by live music from Duke Gambino, food booths and beverages from the beer tent.
“We just want to come together and have a good time,” Arroyo said. “Church encompasses a lot of things, but it’s not just Sunday Mass and then everybody goes home and does their thing. It’s about fellowship, creating community, the unity and just having a good time.” Arroyo said.
There will be live and silent auctions Sunday with items including Houston Astros tickets, JetSki excursions and power tools.
“While people are eating and while the live auction is also going, people can also go over to the silent auction,” Arroyo said. “It’s just going to be open for people to come over and bid on items; the auctions will be happening simultaneously.”
Along with the auctions, there will be a raffle and tickets can be purchased through the day at the festival. Prizes include $500 gift cards and a generator.
“Cumulatively, we have about $3,000 worth of prizes with the raffle itself,” Arroyo said.
Because this is a family event, the Sunday festival will have quite a few kids activities going on, including a clown making balloon animals, fishing games and potato sack relays.
“It’s going to be a few hours of kids being entertained in a little separate area,” Arroyo said.
Everyone is invited to connect with their neighbors.
“It’s something that helps us get out and get in the community and helps raise awareness in the community of St. Mary’s church,” Melaragno said.
