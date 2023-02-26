FREEPORT — A vacant spot in the City Council will stay empty until April Fool’s Day after none of the three candidates running to represent Ward D managed to take more than 50 percent of the vote in a special election, according to unofficial totals.
Rossow took the majority of the 45 votes cast on election day to pull him ahead of second place candidate Karla Clark. Ron Bachman came in third place.
Totals had Rossow at 62 votes and 43.36 percent, Clark at 51 votes and 35.66 percent and Bachman at 30 votes and just under 21 percent of the vote.
The total means another special election, as Freeport’s charter requires that if none of the candidates manage to break the 50 percent threshold, a runoff election must be held April 1.
Rossow said that he had been working hard to get out the vote, which helped him top the three candidates, but that he hoped to do more.
“We kind of figured it was going to be a runoff with the third person in there,” Rossow said, indicating that he hoped the extra month would give him time to bring out additional voters to the polls.
Clark said that Freeport could not take complacency and that the city needed action.
“I think all of the people in this were in there to do good for the city,” Clark said. “It’s just different ways that they go about it that have to be looked at in my opinion. They have to be more active and we have to stand up for people.”
Bachman said that the results were disappointing, but the race was exciting and he did see a silver lining.
“It’s kind of a relief that I’m not stuck in a runoff,” he said with a laugh.
The early results were close all the way around with Rossow showing a lead of 37 votes, Clark 33 and Bachman bringing up the rear at 28. The total of 98 early votes were entirely made up of in-person voting as no mail-in votes had been reported as of the date of the election.
The seat has been empty since former Mayor and Councilman Troy Brimage resigned in October, citing what he referred to as unfounded allegations of wrongdoing in his business with the city going back a decade, for which he had received demand letters in excess of $200,000.
Once a final decision is made, Rossow or Clark may have a hand in having the investigations into their predecessor come to light as redacted reports into the Brimage findings have been bandied about by the council, but not released.
All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
