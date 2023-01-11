FREEPORT — Three strikes were counted at the Freeport City Council meeting, but nobody is out.
Councilmen Jeff Peña and Jerry Cain and Mayor Brooks Bass all were censured in weighted votes during Monday’s meeting. Censure votes carry no legal ramifications, but are an official rebuke kept in the city’s records.
Following a charge of creating a “hostile workplace” by City Secretary Betty Wells against Peña, the council had a discussion that ultimately ended without resolution at their final December meeting.
The follow-up to that was a censure resolution at the end of Monday’s regular meeting. In what Cain referred to as a retaliatory measure, Peña and Councilman Mario Muraira called a special meeting to consider four separate censure requests against Wells, Cain, Bass and City Manager Tim Kelty.
Peña threatened the officials with the tactic after finding himself under fire, saying he would be coming for them.
Changes in the city’s ordinances earlier in the year make it possible for any two councilmen to add items to the agenda. As the resolution requests came too late for the regular meeting agenda, the councilmen called the special meeting to immediately follow the council’s regular business.
While cooler heads prevailed through much of the regular business, the opening citizen comments contained messages of frustration regarding the council, both toward the factions that have arisen and as a whole. Bass announced the council would be sticking to a hard and fast rule, limiting each participating resident to a total of four minutes per each of the two meetings.
When the censure portion of the meeting was reached, council members expressed a regret that the issue of the complaint had not been taken care of “in house” with a closed executive session — a desire that had been rejected by Peña in favor of the public airing of Wells’ grievance. Cain, who made the motion to censure, expressed his opinion.
In discussion, Muraira said the situation should have been taken care of in the last meeting.
“We’re in 2023 now. We could have left this in the past. We should have taken action or discussed it instead of agenda it for the council meeting,” he said. “We could have left this negativity in the past.”
Newly registered Ward D candidate and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Karla Clark agreed with that assessment.
“We have spent three meetings where this has gone on and on and it’s gotten worse and worse,” Clark said. “As Mr. Cain and Mr. Muraira have said, it needs to go away. We need to move on. We need to work as one group.”
Prior to the last meeting of the year, the council had been scheduled to discuss the Wells complaint in closed session, but failed to meet a quorum due to the absence of Muraira and Peña. This was followed by a special meeting, largely to finalize redistricting efforts, and the meeting in which Peña made the complaint public.
“I’ve looked at the law, I’ve looked at the facts and I’ve listened to the conversation,” Bass said. “I went back and I reviewed the video, I’ve reviewed the minutes, I’ve reviewed the original video from Nov. 7 and I have reviewed the video of December, I believe it was 19th, and I guess what I don’t want to lose sight of is, it wasn’t about a binder. It was about a sitting elected official and their conduct and their communication to an employee.
“I agree with Councilman Muraira — I wish this thing had been resolved a long time ago. But there were three words that I never heard from Councilman Peña’s defense. ‘I am sorry.’ That’d gone a long way to me.”
In the citizen comments portion of the meeting, Peña quoted the book of John 2:14 as part of a prepared statement, seemingly drawing parallels between himself and Jesus driving the money changers from the temple.
“I was elected to do a job — to serve, and council is unable to do that job if we do not have any accountability at City Hall. I was not elected to simply ask politely and go away when told no,” Peña said. “Don’t be fooled, Freeport. Tonight’s meeting of censure amongst us is about one thing and it’s no secret. The council is divided. Two councilmen have pushed for transparency and accountability and the other two have voted against practically every measure to ensure that City Hall has free reign and will only answer to two men.”
Peña said he is being held to a higher standard than his peers. He also claimed he was caught in a catch-22 due to a “legal threat” to the city.
“Please don’t construe me defending myself or trying to fight for what is right as being the bad guy. Or do. I can’t please everyone,” he said. “But be fair with your thoughts and your judgment.”
Peña could not vote on the censure resolution against him as per the city charter due to his being the member under review. This did not sit well with Peña, who regardless cast his vote “nay” in a theatrical gesture.
After Bass and Cain voted for and Muraira against censure, the council’s scheduled work session of announcements and commentary was suspended in favor of beginning the special meeting close to its scheduled 8 p.m. start time.
Bas, stood accused of making a “disrespectful statement” toward Muraira when he had referred to the councilman as “Mr. I can’t vote for the levee because I don’t understand.”
As mayor pro tem, Cain took control of the meeting for the issue and the vote fell two-to-one against the mayor. Cain then took his turn under a resolution to censure him for “an offensive, inappropriate and discriminatory comment regarding the physical appearance of a consultant to the city” regarding what the submitting councilmen described as a “lazy eye.” In both cases, Muraira and Peña provided the necessary votes for passage.
Both Bass and Cain offered apologies to those who may have been offended by any of their comments, though Bass stated in his rebuttal that as political equals, his statement should carry different weight than those made by a councilman to a sitting employee.
“I do take that personal,” Muraira said, addressing Bass. “I think we just need to grow up.”
“Do I get frustrated when you turned at me in a meeting and made a cry-baby sign with your face? Did you think that that was appropriate, sir? Probably not. But I’m not going to file a censure for it,” Bass responded.
A two-to-two tie stymied the censure motion against Kelty, who was accused of feeding Wells her description of “hostile workplace” to help her gain legal standing against the city. It was a claim Kelty vehemently denied, having taken the phrasing from Wells’ complaint letter and running it past acting City Attorney David Olson, representing Olson and Olson, for clearance prior to the meeting.
Wells also verified in previous statements she had no intention of taking legal action against the city.
“It was, in fact, Councilman Peña’s own words and actions following the meeting on Nov. 7 that placed the city in potential legal jeopardy,” Kelty said. “It was his behavior at the last council meeting, where he showed no remorse for his actions but instead piled on additional unfounded accusations against Ms. Wells, and now tonight he’s dug his heels in deeper and added a potential retaliation claim by his actions leading into tonight’s meeting.”
The need to show Wells respect, personally and for her office, was agreed upon, with even Peña offering an apology after the resolutions were finished, though not before trying to censure her as well — a move Olson said gave him heartburn.
“You shouldn’t legally proceed because the charter precludes you from interfering with administrative issues and you don’t have any authority to discipline the city secretary as a city council,” Olson said.
Peña and Muraira mutually withdrew the item from the agenda. Peña indicated he would speak to Wells about the matter in private if there was a guarantee legal action would not be taken against the city.
There was more to come, Peña said earlier in the meeting.
In other business, the council approved a measure recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission that allows homeowners in the downtown area to repair and rebuild existing structures if they are damaged.
Concerned about this, residents came to the council for a permanent exemption to the ordinance after not feeling that another proposed solution — receiving a special permit from the commission — was subject to the whims of officials.
The commission separated it from other controversial downtown zoning business as more commercial-oriented matters were tabled. The commission and council approved the change unanimously.
Also approved were a replatting request of Seaside Estates of Follett’s Island in which tracts were divided for distribution among family and a joint contract with Brazoria County for the Ward D special election coming Feb. 25.
