FREEPORT — Despite being in the middle of a budget year, City Council fast-tracked Fire Chief Chris Motley request for firefighters and EMS staff to receive salary increases.
The reason is simple — recruitment and retention.
Freeport’s Fire Department is in competition with other departments for first responders. Each seek to entice new hires with promises of better pay, eventual raises and a welcoming environment within the firehouse.
Motley is the first to diligently praise the local volunteer departments who assist Freeport — and vice versa — as part of mutual aid agreements across the county. However, Freeport has paid staff working alongside volunteers, giving them different recruitment needs than other strictly volunteer departments.
“The biggest thing right now that’s helped Freeport is its automatic mutual aid with its neighboring departments as we struggle to put this issue to rest,” Motley said.
In the April 17 meeting, Motley said that the significant salary increase from $48,600 per year to $55,000 would be offset in the current budget by funds that have not been used because of vacancies within the department.
He called the attempt to stay fully staffed a challenge and he called the raises the last of a number of steps the department had taken with regards to recruitment, training, scheduling, operations and equipment.
“In the last six months, eight full-time personnel have left to take higher paying jobs with other departments. During this same time we hired three individuals to fill vacancies,” he told the council. As of the writing of the report, he said he still had six vacancies open.
Other options discussed by council included the possibility of extending Freeport’s volunteer program or the institution of relocation fees. Council decided to push back that discussion to address later and focus on the immediate salary increase needs.
He’s seen a lot of employees leave small towns for so-called greener pastures in larger cities with higher salaries, Motley said. He’s also seen many of those employees wanting to return to the smaller departments with lower costs of living and different working environments, he said.
“I want to say at the beginning of my career, almost 30 years ago, it was migration constantly right to the big city,” Motley said. “I’ve seen a migration come back to the smaller communities and I’ve seen those smaller communities grow. Where we’re at right now, that northern Brazoria County line is growing and quickly coming this direction.”
More equitable pay could be another arrow in their quiver to give those potential employees a final nudge.
“We were losing employees because our salary was below market value — way below,” Motley said. “The last piece was that we’d done everything until we came to them and asked for a budget adjustment for salaries in the middle of the budget year.”
City Manager Tim Kelty contacted the city’s human resources department to perform a review and within a week had a recommendation that he was able to package for the council which they were receptive to.
The pay scale is dependent on the employee’s experience, but he said that he feels the base salary alone has become more competitive with last month’s vote. It’s also an incentive to prospective employees to know what those increases are in advance, Motley said.
“It’s getting us closer to some of the departments that the employment groups or the new recruits come out of school and talk about in those other cities, he said. “I think we’re getting pretty competitive with them, just right under where we should be at for our size city. We have room for improvement, but where we’re at for the budget and some of the incentive pay that goes with training, education and experience — I think we’ll start seeing some changes.”
That won’t solve all of the recruitment problems for Freeport and other departments, however. The government response to the Covid pandemic in Texas was shorter than some other parts of the United States, but Motley said the result has still been long-lasting. The outcome brought school recruitments, post-secondary academies and training programs to a screeching halt that only really began to push forward again after about a year and a half to two years.
On the EMS side, it eliminated some of the in-person learning opportunities that those in training would usually receive.
“You can’t go to the hospital, riding in the back of the ambulance, because the Covid issues are going on and all that’s been shut down,” Motley said. “So we’re just seeing a ripple effect on the qualified folks to perform some of these functions.”
The hope is that they’ll regain momentum as in-person training programs and state testing facilities continue to recover from a year of what has been labeled by some as “learning loss.”
“Now we’re hitting recruitment straight from the academies and places where they’re finishing up school, so we’ll see what happens coming up in May and as we go further up into fall, because they’ll be graduating,” he said.
