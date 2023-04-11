FREEPORT — A campfire made by vagrants in a derelict building owned by Union Pacific Railroad is the suspected cause of a fire Monday afternoon in the 700 block of Avenue A near the Freeport Marina.
“Squatters are living on the property and had a campfire,” Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said. “Apparently the city and several others have been trying to get the place cleaned up over the years.”
There was no visible damage outside of the campfire, Motley said.
Union Pacific has been working with Freeport officials to clean up the site, city Building and Code Director Kacey Roman said.
“We’ve actually been really fortunate,” Roman said. “They’ve been undertaking a huge clean-up project over there. There’s not only derelict buildings but they had over 20 abandoned boats and they just recently evicted the people that were tenants there because it was a rental property.”
Hopefully this will help further prompt the clean-up effort, Roman said, but she said they’ve been actively making progress and her staff makes an effort to check on the property when they’re able.
“It’s really hard. If you’ve ever driven over there, it’s back up over the railroad tracks on private property. It’s really a mess,” Roman said. “It’s a collection of buildings and we do have the police go, but it’s hard to get through there on a daily basis.”
The property is one of many building officials have targeted in an attempt to “clean up” Freeport over the last year, with 39 buildings being condemned in 2022.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
