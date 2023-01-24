FREEPORT — While its occupants were gone, a rental property caught fire in Freeport, leaving its fate up to the property owner.
The Freeport Fire Department received a call from the 600 block of South Avenue H as flames were in the early stages of engulfing the front of the building, Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
“The front living room and the general area of the front porch right in there was on fire when we got there,” Motley said.
The department worked quickly to extinguish the flames, but did face some obstacles. The nature of the flames’ spread due to the combination of the home’s elevation and some gusty winds took it beneath the structure.
“Our challenge was it got underneath the house because it’s pier and beam construction,” Motley said. “And with the high winds we dealt with also, it was a challenge to knock it out once it was down underneath it and we had to cut a lot of the flooring out to get below grade after a while.”
The home’s occupants had left for the morning when the fire began, one to work and another to an interview. The house had been empty for more than an hour and a half before the fire call came in just before 9:45 a.m.
A GoFundMe page that had been put up by a party who identified himself as the brother of one of the tenants said that furniture, work clothes and family photos had been lost in the flames.
The Oyster Creek, Lake Jackson and Clute fire departments helped put out the blaze. The area was cleared about 12:30 p.m., and the Lake Jackson Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
As for the structure, Motley said that he’s seen homes with worse damage salvaged, but it will be up to the building’s owner to determine whether to repair or rebuild as the structure is sound.
“We’re looking at the foundation side of it — heavy charring on the foundation timbers,” he said. “In the hallway, we had to cut a lot of the hallways, the width of it and probably about 10 feet long, and then the living room we had to do the same thing.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
