Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com
FREEPORT — The city’s infrastructure and relationship with Port Freeport were among the top concerns for residents and candidates at a forum hosted by the Concerned Citizens of Freeport organization.
Two of the five candidates running for city council accepted the invitation to Saturday’s forum.
Jack Bullman attended the forum. He is running against David McGinty and incumbent Jeff Pena for the Ward A position. Bullman, 62, is a 1980 graduate of Brazosport High School. He has been married to his wife for 34 years, and the two have seven children and 11 grandchildren. He has worked for Enduro Composites for 20 years.
George Matamoros also attended the forum and is in the race for Ward C against incumbent Mario Muraira. Matamoros has lived in Freeport for 45 years, is married and has two children. He works for Phillips 66 at the Sweeny refinery and serves on the Freeport EDC, he said.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Chairperson Nicole Mireles introduced moderator Margaret McMahan and the panel of three Freeport residents, including Tyrone Morrow, Lesa Girouard and Karla Clark.
“I’m not a great speaker, but I’m direct, honest and I don’t sugar coat things,” Bullman said during his introduction. He promised that if asked a question he didn’t immediately know the answer to, he would research and come back with a reliable, educated answer.
Matamoros said he’s consistently attended city council meetings for the last two years. His only desire to run for council is to make a better Freeport, he said.
Mireles addressed the absences of the candidates, citing that both McGinty and Maraira replied that they had scheduling conflicts that prevented them from attending; however, Pena outright refused the invitation altogether, she said.
“Ward A candidate Jeff Pena declined the CCA invitation to the forum publicly accusing multiple CCA officers of providing financial and managing assistance to certain preferred candidates’ campaigns, among other allegations,” Mireles said. “These allegations against the CCA officers are baseless and untrue. It truly saddens us to see Councilman Pena respond in this way.”
As the forum began, McMahan instructed the participating candidates that they would have one minute for introductions. They would also have two minutes each to address three questions, followed by two minutes for concluding comments.
The first question came from Morrow for Bullman about his familiarity with the bill and negotiations currently being discussed in council concerning the reinvestment and rezoning of Port Freeport-owned property in Freeport’s East End.
“Serious overreach from our state that wants to interfere with our city is what I have a huge problem with,” Bullman said after laying out the three major components of the bill. “I am 100 percent and always have been 100 percent against eminent domain. I believe a man’s property is a man’s property.”
Bullman went on to say that he agreed with the council’s recent decision to refuse the Port’s offer for $8.9 million even if it ended up being a detriment to the city. They stood on principle, he said.
Girouard’s question for Matamoros concerned residential development for Ward C on city-owned property.
“If elected, and as part of the city council, I want to make sure that any proposal a developer comes with, to make sure that the residents are not going to have to foot the bill for any uncompleted housing project,” he said. “ They will have to have money in the bank stating that they can fulfill any promises they make to the city.”
Clark asked Bullman how he would handle residents who may have issues with city staff.
Bullman said he would seek to resolve any issues first by listening to both sides, finding the root cause and if there is a bigger problem with staff, he would seek to take action.
Morrow asked Matamoros how he would address issues among council members, including gridlock and lack of cooperation.
“Even if I don’t like a particular council member, I would still go with my hand out and create an olive branch,” Matamoros said. “We have to work together for the good of the residents and the city. I will be an independent thinker. I will not be easily swayed. I will work with any city council member or mayor to move Freeport forward. We need progress within our city, and if we do not work together, we will die as a city.”
Resident questions were asked next, including another question for Bullman concerning Port Freeport and one for Matamoros, asking how he would further reach out to the community.
Bullman reiterated he would fight for the rights of the homeowners first, while Matamoros said he’s already getting out more frequently and knocking on doors so that the residents can get to know him better.
In closing statements, Bullman cited his faith in God, which would lead him to always put the best interest of the citizens first, he said.
Matamoros promised to advocate for Freeport, whether in fighting against the Port pursuing eminent domain or making it a priority to work together with other council members for the residents, he said.
