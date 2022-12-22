FREEPORT — A San Antonio man shot by a homeowner during a reported burglary is dead while two others involved in the break-in got away, authorities said.
The homeowner, a 28-year-old Freeport man, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the burglars and is recovering from injuries to his arm and shoulder, police said.
Just after 11 p.m., the department received an emergency call from a woman who said multiple people had broken into her home on the 1500 block of West Seventh Street.
Three people ran from the home, two of whom remain at large. The homeowner went to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, where he was last known to be in stable condition.
“Upon arrival, officers located an individual across the street that appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “This subject has been identified and is believed to be one of the three intruders that exchanged gunfire with the homeowner.”
The 27-year-old San Antonio man found across from the home went by air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel after he arrived at the facility.
Freeport Police have not released the man’s identity, pending notification of family.
Police said more than one type of firearm was involved in the shooting but did not release specifics. The man who died did not have a firearm in his possession and police did not find one nearby, Brinkman said.
Whether the homeowner and suspected burglars had any relationship before Tuesday’s incident also has not been released.
Investigators didn’t know Wednesday afternoon whether the burglars got away with any items from the home, Brinkman said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Freeport Police Department at 979-239-1211.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
