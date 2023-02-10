FREEPORT — A 21-year-old man died of his wounds after being shot multiple times, despite the efforts of first responders and a LifeFlight ambulance crew.
The victim, whose name has not been released pending family notification by authorities, had been struck in both the left and right shoulder blades. Freeport Police spokesman Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
Freeport police responded to a call from the 1400 block of West 10th Street about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday reporting multiple shots being fired. Officers then went to the 600 block of Brazosport Boulevard, where they found a man believed to be linked to the 10th Street incident with multiple gunshot wounds.
Many details are still under wraps as the homicide investigation continues, Brinkman said. The weapon involved is believed to be a handgun, though police do not have it in their possession, he said.
“I haven’t recovered that particular firearm yet, but my educated guess would tell me yes,” Brinkman said. “That’s just due to evidence at the scene.”
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no general danger to the public, he said.
“This was a random act between two people,” Brinkman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Freeport police at 979-239-1211 and ask to speak to a detective.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
