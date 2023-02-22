FREEPORT — Officials from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration disclosed Feb. 11 that natural gas giant Freeport LNG had been cleared to resume partial operations for the first time since last June, when an explosion rocked the company’s plant in Quintana.
However, Freeport LNG did not send a representative to the meeting, and there had been no confirmation from the company regarding renewed exportation of the natural gas that they cool and pressurize into a liquid form. Reuters News Service reported around the time of the meeting the first tankers in months had appeared to accept that gas.
A news release from the company Tuesday verified what has been shared at the meeting, stating it had received regulatory approval to commence commercial operations at the facility. It also stated the first loading of ships from the facility began Feb. 11.
The Freeport facility has not been completely repaired, the company said, but it has been repaired to the point that it can begin shipping a portion of the more than 2 billion cubic feet of the energy source the plant can produce when running at full capacity.
“The restart and return to service of Freeport LNG’s third liquefaction train will require subsequent regulatory approval once certain operational conditions are met,” Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne said in the official statement.
The company is conducting a conservative ramp-up of production over the next several weeks as finalized repairs are made to the rest of the plant, according to the statement. In the prior briefing, PHMSA Southwest Region Director Bryan Lethcoe indicated one of the three tanks and the second pier needed to be finished, but the company had repaired all three of its energy trains, two tanks and the first pier.
“Returning to liquefaction operations is a significant achievement for Freeport LNG,” Michael Smith, Freeport LNG founder, chairman and CEO, said in the news release. “Over the past eight months, we have implemented enhancements to our processes, procedures and training to ensure safe and reliable operations and significantly increased staffing levels with extensive LNG and petrochemical operating experience to reduce overtime, enhance operational excellence and improve quality assurance and business performance.”
The large explosion caused by a closed pressure valve which had flummoxed crews this summer happened June 8. A build-up of pressure caused by trapped liquid gas reverting back to its natural state caused the piping to shift and then burst, at which point the trapped methane was ignited by an exposed electrical conduit, according to the Department of Transportation. Employee fatigue also was cited as contributing to the incident. The announced changes are a direct response to the causes explained.
The briefing also caused Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass and other community members to express concern about the communications — or lack thereof — which follow an incident like the explosion. PHMSA representatives said they were checking into their authority on the matter.
