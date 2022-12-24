QUINTANA — It’s been just over a month since Freeport LNG released an update on its reopening process following rumors and false information spreading about the company online.
At that time, the company announced a timeline which initially included returning to production in mid-December, ramping back up to 2 billion cubic feet of production by January and reaching full production in March.
Those times have been pushed back somewhat as a new announcement from the natural gas processor released a statement saying it is engaged in meeting the final requirements with presiding government agencies to allow it to resume export operations.
“As of December 23, the reconstruction work necessary to commence initial operations is substantially complete and the company is submitting responses to the last remaining questions included in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s December 12 data request,” read a news release from Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne.
“Given the time needed for the regulatory agencies to review the company’s response and to seek any necessary clarification, Freeport LNG now does not anticipate commencing the initial restart of its liquefaction facility until the second half of January 2023,” she continued.
While things have been pushed back, Browne said the overall timeline has not been substantially affected.
“We are still targeting the March 2023 timeframe for achieving anticipated full production at our liquefaction facility,” she said.
The repair work, which had been described as being in its last 10 percent in November, was now described by Browne as “substantially complete.”
Describing the company as being in a collaborative engagement with the agencies, Freeport LNG reiterated its commitment to safety as it recovers from the June 8 blast that occurred after a closed valve resulted in a pressure build-up, which caused the super-cooled liquid natural gas to begin boiling as it reverted to a gaseous state.
The developing strain on the pipes resulted in them being dislodged from their original supports and eventually bursting, sending the liquid into a ditch, which had been created for just such an emergency.
The plant’s liquefaction and export operations have been inactive since the explosion. A report by the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office released through public information requests this fall stated the company knew there was an issue leading up to the incident and the company brought in an outside expert to check the system in the days before the pipe burst.
Since that time, LNG has been engaged in repairs and has indicated new safety protocols to the public involving their valve system and workforce, which had been working extensive overtime leading up to the blast.
The protocols were created in association with independent consultants who thoroughly looked at the storage and transfer operating procedures and inspections procedures, among other reviews that covered the facility in anticipation of a gradual return to production.
In recent months, they have been going through the regulatory requirements to reopen.
In November, unsubstantiated tweets regarding the plant’s likelihood of reopening on schedule and a hoax press release that circulated in the same energy insider circles caused fluctuations in the gas futures market and a response from LNG clarifying their repair schedule.
At its height, the Quintana Island facility can process about 2.38 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day into a liquefied state for easier export. In the past, the plant has accounted for about 15 percent of the United States’ exports of the product, according to Bloomberg News.
