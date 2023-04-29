ANGLETON — Freeport LNG sought to dispel rumors about the June 8 explosion with an update addressing both direct and contributive causes to the incident and explain how the company has corrected those issues.
Not everyone at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting accepted the explanations, expressing displeasure the company is back operating at capacity.
“2022 proved to be the most difficult year in Freeport LNG’s history,” Freeport LNG President Sig Cornelius told Brazoria County commissioners and the audience at Tuesday’s court meeting. “At 11:28 a.m. on June 8, the Freeport LNG facility experienced a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion that resulted in the release of electrified natural gas, leading to the formation and ignition of a natural gas vapor cloud and subsequent fire at the facility.”
Freeport resident Melanie Oldom, a healthcare professional and a member of the group Better Brazoria Clean Water, Clean Government, said the company had overworked its employees, resulting in the accident.
“We are not anti-industry. We are for businesses that are good neighbors that want to come here, pay their fair share of taxes — which most of them don’t, such as Freeport LNG,” Oldom said. “The day that plant exploded, they were 92 employees short and they were working their operators 14-hour days.”
Oldom went on to say Freeport LNG executives were aware there were problems five days prior to the event and chose not to shut down the plant.
Catherine Hahn from Katy doesn’t believe Freeport LNG representatives have been transparent, she said.
“We believe that Freeport LNG must be accountable for the communities that they operate within, and they have so far proven that they are not,” Hahn said. “Freeport LNG has had a history of violations of proper procedures that led to the explosion and have yet to prove that they have corrected these issues prior to reopening.”
Another Katy resident, Trevor Carroll with the nonprofit Better Brazoria, also addressed the court
“After the recent public meeting held in Freeport by federal agencies and FEMSA about the explosion, the residents left that with a lot more questions than answers,” he said. “Many of those were not answered before the reopening.”
Freeport LNG Regulatory Compliance Manager Michael Stephenson gave a presentation addressing the residents’ concerns.
Cornelius said there were no injuries at the facility and at no time did the incident pose a threat to the surrounding community.
“We never imagined our facility could experience an incident like June 8 and that our company would endure a period like the one following,” he said. “We have all taken immense pride in our historically strong safety record, the industry experience of our leadership team and our company operational mentality.”
The 2022 incident was a wake-up call to remain vigilant of procedures and safety measures, Cornelius said.
Stephenson laid out the direct cause of the event as the isolation of a piping segment containing cryogenic liquified natural gas without proper overpressure protection. Essentially, lack of valve testing procedures, failure to repurpose temperature indicator alarms and operating procedures that allowed operator discretion to close valves were root causes as well. The block valve where the overpressure happened most likely closed April 26, 2022, but it went unnoticed because procedures allotted inspection periods nearly a year apart, he said.
Operator fatigue also was a major contributor, Stephenson said.
Since the incident, the company has effectively implemented a biannual testing standard, repurposed the temperature indictor alarms and are now using “soft clamps” in the control system to avoid valves from being fully closed and resulting in the isolation of LNG.
They have retrained all personnel in valve safety processes and have created new positions within the organization of process safety management, Stephenson said.
The company became aware of issues one day prior to the event, but could not identify the root cause at that time, he said.
“We approved 68 new positions at the facility ,particularly in the operations and maintenance departments, to ensure there is sufficient coverage for vacation, training obligations, et cetera without requiring callouts or overtime,” Stephenson said.
Emergency agencies responded very quickly to the event, with Freeport Fire Department arriving in about five minutes, he said. CAER members and the BASF pump truck also assisted and put out the fire within 30 minutes, Stephenson said.
Local elected officials and CAER received notification right away, which County Judge Matt Sebesta confirmed after the presentation.
“As a follow-up on Jan. 12, Freeport LNG held a meeting with Freeport Fire, Brazoria County Emergency Management, CAER and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, FERP, FEMSA and the U.S. Coast Guard,” Stephenson said. “I gave them pretty much the same presentation, I’m giving you now.”
