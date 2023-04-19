FREEPORT — A split vote between a reluctant “yes” and a more emphatic “no” was broken by Mayor Brooks Bass, as he voted against a mediated settlement from Port Freeport that would give the city $8.9 million in exchange for property owned in the East End.
“What is the right thing? Because that’s what I’ve wrestled with all damn day,” he said.
Even after casting the vote, Bass expressed that the city was between an ultimate rock and hard place as the port made clear in the past it intends to force the issue should it be denied the properties.
Technically speaking, the city voted against declining the offer, but also did not vote to accept.
“I can support the $8.9 million settlement, I believe in that, I think it’s appropriate. But I cannot support a resolution in support of the legislation, therefore I vote, ‘No,’” Bass said.
When thanked by Councilman Jeff Peña, who was outspoken in opposing the settlement, he turned and addressed him directly.
“Don’t thank me, I didn’t do it for you. I did it for my ideal against intervention by the state into local municipalities. It’s probably to the detriment of our city,” Bass said.
Port Freeport Commissioner Rob Giesecke, who participated in the negotiations, expressed disappointment at the city’s vote, but he hoped some sort of deal with the city could still be made.
“A lot of effort went into crafting a solution that we thought was beneficial for both sides,” he said. “I hope we can keep it out of the courts. I hope we can come to an agreement. We do not want to end up in the courts, because that’s a lose-lose for everybody.”
The vote followed an extensive closed session, one of many such discussions council has had this year, including two special meetings solely to discuss the issue.
Only about a half-dozen residents remained present to hear the public release of the terms as the clock ticked well past 10 p.m. Monday, and between 10 and 20 people watched it on Facebook Live.
Bass gave an extemporaneous speech coming back from the executive meeting, stopping for pregnant pauses due to the gravity of the subject, about the difficulty of the city’s position. Each council member followed with his own comments, representing an array of opinions.
Councilmen Jerry Cain and Winston Rossow spoke to accepting the proposal, albeit without much enthusiasm, believing it to be the best of two bad options. Rossow said at the very least, a lot of good could be done with the money being offered.
“My family had land over there on the East End and we felt like we had to settle. Those houses aren’t coming back at all. So what’s been done has been done and it didn’t just happen this year,” Rossow said. “In my lifetime, I’ve seen opportunities come and I’ve seen them go, and that’s what we have in front of us right now — an opportunity. The port could very well pull their offer.”
On the opposite side, Councilman Mario Muraira declared himself ready to reject the settlement, although also with mixed feelings, not wanting to rob the residents of Freeport of the best opportunity the city may get.
“I’ve seen the legislation change a lot. Personally, it doesn’t sit well with me, those terms in the interlocal. I’m a bit bothered by it, too. I think the city of Freeport, we are boxing ourselves in,” Muraira said. “I feel like we should keep fighting, to be honest. I know that the $8 million — we can do a lot with it. We definitely can. But we should do everything we can to keep the port from continuing to get it.”
Peña, meanwhile, declared the city needed to fight against the port’s authority in no uncertain terms, calling it a threat to Freeport’s sovereignty and quoting the Mel Gibson film “Braveheart.”
“This whole exercise in eminent domain, condemnation and state legislation is a hostile takeover,” Peña said. “Simply put, the actions by the port are not only forced, as the mayor stated, but it is a ruthless eminent domain land grab with very little recourse afforded Freeport, and their small offer of $8.9 million is even smaller compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars, the port will realize with its use.”
The proposal terms included the $8.9 million payments for Lincoln Park, the streets and the rights of way in the East End neighborhood the port plans to develop. The number was arrived at through an outside appraiser. Under the terms, the city was required to provide certain infrastructure improvements at its own expense, such as the installation of water and sewer lines to the expansion area and the replacement of a lift station.
Concessions the city managed to work into the bill included protection zones, which would require an approval through a popular vote before the port could annex Freeport property in the future. Those zones were expanded to include land not included in the initial version of the bill, such as the Bridge Harbor neighborhood, the bird sanctuary, Bluewater Highway properties and more.
The city also pushed for, and received, inspection authority for any construction to ensure it was up to Freeport standards, despite the port taking authority to do its own permitting.
Bass said that, as a lawyer, he knew the rejection of the offer could ultimately prove detrimental to the city, but he also feared the precedent it could set as an intrusion into local municipalities’ sovereignty by the statehouse.
“This weighs on me, ladies and gentlemen. It weighs on me immensely,” he said. “The city was forced, if you will, to the table. We got word that the Port of Freeport was going to pursue a process of deannexation through the state legislature. That would have been disastrous to the city of Freeport.”
While state Rep. Cody Vasut has expressed that de-annexation was not something he would support, other legislators could always submit a bill.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.