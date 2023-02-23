FREEPORT — The City Council took some steps to discuss projects which could expand the businesses and services of Freeport, leading with a discussion about a possible tax abatement to secure a Taco Bell location in the city.
Freeport Economic Development Corp. Director Robert Johnson told council during its Tuesday meeting MAS Restaurant Group, a Taco Bell franchisee, secured a contract for land in the city after the EDC’s endorsement of incentives. It is expected to invest about $1.9 million in the new restaurant.
“The EDC would like to consider the Taco Bell project, which will employ nine full-time and 16 part-time jobs, that are regular jobs, and then four in management,” Johnson said.
The non-managerial jobs are above the $7.25 federally mandated minimum wage at an estimated $9.25 per hour. That did not fully sway Councilman Jeff Peña, who questioned the tax abatement and the wage requirement approved by the EDC, the negotiation of which began when he was a member of the EDC in 2021.
“I’m not being devil’s advocate. I’m just trying to help clarify how the numbers work,” he said.
The estimated sales per-year from Taco Bell are $1.7 million, which at 1.5 cents per dollar of taxable sales would be just over $25,000 in sales tax revenue, Johnson said. The EDC recommended a $20,000 per year sales tax rebate for the first four years of business provided it generates that much sales tax. Annual sales of more than $1.3 million would be needed to hit that threshold.
“We would abate it if they reach that revenue in sales tax,” Johnson said.
Mayor Brooks Bass took a tentative approach, saying it was something the community would likely appreciate overall and be a destination.
“I do agree that they’re a big company. I also agree that I think folks would enjoy it,” he said. “I think there’s always a need for an additional restaurant in the city. I do believe it’ll bring folks in and not only put monies into the coffers of the citizens of Freeport, but also through other businesses — they may stop at Buc-ee’s or Sam’s or something like that. But I’m also concerned about giving the tax dollars.”
Bass asked Johnson if he thought this was a judicious use of funds to attract a business. Johnson affirmed that belief, thanks to the wage requirements and the new employment involved.
As a first reading, council took no action on the project. The item is expected to appear before the council again in the near future.
In what was promoted as an outreach to renew civility with the council, Bass and Peña co-sponsored three items on the agenda to varying results, beginning with the discussion of placing a police substation downtown next to the Freeport Museum.
The reasons for the consideration were given as a combination of frequent traffic concerns, the location of bars and a desire to curtail activity such as graffiti and vandalism.
On any given night, five patrols cover the city — one sergeant, two patrols north of the river and two patrols south of the river, Police Chief Jennifer Howell said. The substation, if picked up, would be a presence in the neighborhood, but would likely only offer very limited services, she said.
“In my mindset, it’s not a full-functioning, secondary police station, by any means. It’s just that when there are folks utilizing the ever-expanding downtown, that we have the appropriate response and response time if needed,” Bass said.
In the short-term, expanded patrols downtown were discussed as a measure to try.
The idea was tabled for future consideration, along with a project Peña has long been eager to address — a new city recreation center.
A subject of discussion since last year, Peña stressed the limited use of the current center and the possible expanded uses for a new center as selling points for a new structure.
“I would be in favor of putting it up for an election to see what the citizens think about it,” Ward C Councilman Mario Muraira said. “I was talking to several constituents the other day and they said they would be in favor of a new rec center, but like you said, it doesn’t make money.”
Multiple factors have been weighed in recent months since the new center was suggested at the end of budget talks last year, including the money lost on the current center, the cost of a new center and how much of a loss leader in the name of services to the community can be justified.
“I’m OK with looking into site placement and building of a new rec center,” Councilman Jerry Cain said. “I don’t think I’m OK with doing a budget amendment for it.”
The item was tabled until later in the year when a full council will be elected.
Lastly, the council spoke to Assistant City Manager Lance Petty about extending the asphalt at the beach entrance on FM 1495 to the dunes.
While the agenda item indicated a start at the stop sign leading into the area, Petty indicated less was likely needed, which could save the city a lot of money should the project proceed.
Petty recommended paving only 513 feet at the end of the path — widening it at the end — then using sealant to match pavement that was placed in the last two years, stating the full length would cost at least $143,000. He also warned companies would not warranty the work because of tropical storms which could affect the stability of the road.
Petty gave an initial estimate off the top of his head that the shorter area could be done for about $60,000, though he later adjusted that to a larger number. The council, meanwhile, discussed possible ways to pay for the road, with Cain noting there was possibly wiggle room within the existing budget, if it could be accomplished below a certain price.
“We have $150,000 for the roads going down to the T-docks. The estimate came in at $95,000, which leaves $55,000 left over. It would not require a budget amendment,” Cain said.
The council ended up approving a motion from Peña, which would allow for the beach entrance to be paved should they be able to do so for a cost of under $50,000, the point at which the city would have to seek sealed bids for the project.
Otherwise, the item would need to come before council again for further review and action.
In other business, the took up a request to close downtown streets for the annual Barcadia Easter egg. Peña mentioned seeing social media posts indicating the business might close before the planned event takes place. The council indicated they were looking for more information to verify the event will still be held before making the approval.
There was also a presentation given by City Manager Tim Kelty explaining the goals he has for the upcoming year.
