FREEPORT — A Freeport Economic Development Corp. effort to bring a Taco Bell to the city has been successful after approval from the City Council.
Most of the council seemed to lean toward accepting the proposal, though Councilman Jeff Peña continued questioning tax breaks being given to the fast food franchise, given their commitment to moving forward after securing the land to build their facility under an initial $1.9 million investment. He sought to table the motion until after the next EDC meeting, wanting them to address his concerns.
Councilman Mario Muraira asked Peña for further information about where his assurance regarding the company’s desire to move forward had come from.
“Councilman Peña, this is nothing against you, but how are you making that assumption that they’re coming here already without us, for example?” Muraira said.
Peña referred to his conversations with the company while a member of the EDC over a year ago when they had a piece of property in mind, but had been unsatisfied with it. After an explanation of how the property purchase was largely done by the company after the negotiations conducted by the EDC, given by Executive Director Robert P. Johnson, the council moved forward.
Those negotiations will allow Taco Bell an incentivizing $20,000 sales tax abatement for their first four years in business, provided they make that much in sales tax, while also meeting certain employment and hourly wage goals. They are also required to accept at least one bid in building from Brazoria County contractors. The company, Mas Restaurant Group of Houston, had made a conservative estimate that they would bring in about $1.7 million in annual sales based on other its stores in Texas and Ohio.
“The net will be $30,259.20. After the rebate, it would be $10,259.20,” Johnson said, regarding the expected sales taxes the city would receive from the restaurant. It would be higher including other taxes, such as property taxes.
Councilman Jerry Cain pointed out the final figures were more advantageous to Freeport than the initial requests from the corporation.
After the question was called by Mayor Brooks Bass, the council approved the incentive package on a 3 to 1 vote, with Peña providing the lone dissent.
It was one of multiple measures approved by the city, including the tabling of Peña’s pet Bryan Beach road improvement project, which was not able to secure construction at below $50,000, the threshold council approved the previous meeting. Due to this, the council decided to table the project with members saying they would look into alternative means of achieving the same results at a lower cost.
Other unanimous votes went to allowing the closing of downtown roads for the annual Barcadia Easter egg hunt April 8; the canvassing of the special election results from Feb. 25, which will see Karla Clark and Winston Rossow in a runoff to be held April; 1 and a resolution to amend the city’s overtime and comp time personnel policy to bring them into common practice with the area.
A tax abatement for a Taco Bell that pays it's employees minimum wage.
