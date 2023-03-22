FREEPORT — Early voting has begun in the runoff for Freeport’s Ward D seat.
After a three-way race on Feb. 25 failed to have a candidate take 50 percent or more of the vote, Karla Clark and Winston Rossow found themselves with another month to campaign for the office.
Through the first two days of early voting, 47 votes were cast. That is almost one-third of the total votes cast in the three-way special election last month.
Voting will be at Freeport Library from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Election Day is April 1, wirh voting also from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day
The city held the special election to fill the vacant seat left since Councilman and former mayor Troy Brimage chose to resign, citing what he referred to as unfounded accusations of wrongdoing going back to his land deals with the city a decade ago. The city sent him a demand letter for over $200,000 last year that continues under litigation.
In that election, Rossow took the lead in both early and election day voting, coming up with 62 votes and 43.36 percent, while Clark took 51 votes and 35.66 percent. Brazosport Orchestra member and frequent volunteer Ron Bachman finished in third, keeping it close in early voting, but proving not to be a draw on election day, only adding two votes to his full tally of 30 for 20.98 percent.
Rossow, a resident living on Avenue D, has identified himself as a sign-maker by trade and is also a pastor at Miracle House of Prayer, and a board member of the Brazosport Medical Center, Oakland Community Cemetery and Martin Luther King Celebration Committee. He serves as a chaplain with the Freeport Police Department and is recognizable as the public announcer for Brazosport High School varsity baseball.
Clark, of the Bridge Harbor neighborhood, is a retired civil servant with an extensive local government background, including over 25 years with the Brazoria County Appraisal District. Since then she has continued to volunteer with schools and the Freeport food bank. She is also currently the secretary and treasurer of the Bridge Harbor Condo Association and serves on the Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Freeport City Council voted to move their first April meeting from Monday April 3 to Tuesday, April 4 in order to ensure the vote can be canvassed and the winner can begin serving. Some agenda items for both the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, such as addressing downtown building code controversies, have been delayed with members citing a desire to have a Ward D representative in place before making decisions.
The winner will serve through the end of Brimage’s original term, May 2024, at which time they will be able to run for reelection.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.