FREEPORT — With complaints from candidates in the last two elections over the removal of campaign signs, City Manager Tim Kelty introduced an ordinance which would provide precise limits over where they can be placed on city property.
“Currently, city ordinance prohibits the placement of political campaign signs unless all requirements of state law for such signs are met,” Kelty said. “By this ordinance, language is added that expressly prohibits such signs from being placed on city-owned property with the exception of specifically delineated areas around the polling place at the library for specified times.”
The ordinance follows a suit Councilman Jeff Peña filed against the city. He and special election candidate Karla Clark complained sign removals from city rights-of-way showed bias because of the lack of a written ordinance defining where campaign materials are allowed. At Monday’s meeting, Peña said the ordinance should be named after him as the inspiration for the update of the city’s rules and called it “silly.”
“It’s unfortunate because it really hurts other, future candidates in advertising and getting their name out,” Peña said. “This whole ordinance was created because I had to sue the city to limit the touching and removing of my own signs, so I want that on the record.”
The suit was a sore subject for some, including Mayor Brooks Bass.
“That’s on the record that you sued us,” Bass said.
He asked Peña if he intended to dismiss the suit, and Peña told him It was already in process.
“Good, because we’re going to be seeking renumeration on our attorney fees for that,” Bass said.
“Why are you attacking me, Mayor? This is personal — That’s totally not cool,” Peña said.
Council unanimously voted for the ordinance, which specifies limits to city property regarding where campaign signs will be allowed.
Councilman Jerry Cain said he was happy to see the ordinance introduced, saying it would save headaches in the future.
“Not just the previous election, but the election before that one, we spent way too much time discussing where signs can go, where they can’t go, how long they can be here — nothing in writing. This puts it in writing,” he said, talking about his own experience. “Someone told me, ‘Jerry, you can’t put your signs in the right-of-ways. Jerry, during the election you can put the signs over here. Jerry, after the election in 24 hours they have to be removed.’ I didn’t question it. I did it and you know what? I never had any issues with anybody messing with my signs.”
Traditionally, including before Kelty’s tenure, campaign signs that adhere to state law were allowed to be placed around the polling location at the public library during early voting through election day, including across the driveway to the parking lot it shares with the Police Department.
A map illustrating the ordinance showed the space around the parking lot, the roadway along the park entrance about 10 feet back from the road to the library, and between the same road and the library parking lot would be allowed, as well as the lot across the street. When asked about how the spaces would be monitored, Kelty said flags or other markings could be planted to show boundaries of the spaces.
Peña asked the ordinance be amended to single out city vehicles as a separate category. They also should be prohibited from displaying signs, he said. Cain, who had made the motion to adopt the change, declined to amend his motion, indicating that since vehicles are city property, they already would be covered under the exclusion.
The ordinance does not affect current rules over the placement of signs or campaign materials on private property.
