FREEPORT — A restriction on the ability of Freeport City Council members to call special meetings failed to pass muster as a majority voted against the measure, including new Councilman Winston Rossow, who had been sworn in earlier that evening.
It was made clear at Tuesday’s meeting that the issue could be brought back if the policy is abused, however.
Citing a request by Councilman Jerry Cain at the previous meeting, a special meeting could only be called for an emergency or an extremely time-sensitive issue, such as the annual budget requirements every fall. That request stemmed from the use of special meetings by councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira to address agenda items which they had not placed by the deadline of noon Tuesday the previous week.
This included the March 20 meeting as well as a special meeting in January in which the pair sought to censure Cain, Mayor Brooks Bass, City Manager Tim Kelty and City Secretary Betty Wells. Cain referred to the special meeting as a retaliatory measure in response to a censure placed on Peña for his treatment of Wells following a meeting in December.
The March 20 meeting led to a back and forth between Peña and Kelty, with the latter expressing a frustration over the councilman’s frequent dismissal of deadlines.
“The reason I had put this on here is an email that had been sent out, and I’m going to quote this, ‘Seeing that the 12 p.m. deadline was missed for agenda request for the meeting on the 20th, please discard the original request. Instead, as in previous meetings, I would like to request that we have a special meeting held in conjunction with the regular meeting on the 20th with all four items below to be agenda,’” Cain said. “Putting stuff on a special meeting because we did not meet the deadline does not make sense.”
Peña, as in past statements, called the measure “politically driven” and “part of an ongoing campaign to help silence myself, Councilman Muraira and, for that matter, the community at large.”
He also referred to the requirement of memos and paperwork to be turned in by the Tuesday prior to a meeting with explanations of the agenda items as “gamesmanship.” The rule change had passed under the idea of providing city staff with time to put together the agenda packets and allowing members to be prepared for meetings.
While Cain voted for his measure, Peña, Muraira, Rossow and Bass all declined.
“I will say, so it won’t surprise anybody and anybody that voted for it, if this particular motion comes up as drafted — as drafted — I’m going to vote against it,” Bass said. “But I’m sure we’ll be revisiting this topic again. Prove me wrong.”
An initial motion to table by Peña, due to the upcoming election, also was voted down before the final vote.
The current meeting rules were adopted in January 2022 and amended in August. As it stands, two councilmen can jointly request a special meeting by Thursday the week before. Kelty indicated a special meeting typically cost the city $500 to $800.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for Rossow, who won Saturday’s runoff election to represent Ward D. Before settling in for the long meeting, he took pictures with his family and church members, receiving congratulations from his fellow council members.
“My expectations are high. I want to see this city become great. Something to brag on,” Rossow said after taking his oath.
In other business, council approved the leasing of the long-standing Antonelli’s Root Beer Stand on Mystery Harbor Lane to Feeding Hearts Ministry. The ministry will repair the building and return it to code in exchange for initial rental payments. They will then be selling snacks from the long-dormant Freeport mainstay to fund their cause. It will also be used as a place for the ministry to make the food founder Rey Gonzales serves for free every Sunday at Freeport Municipal Park.
After first introducing a contract for approval to perform budgeted improvements to the T-Dock Road and Levee in October, then failing to put through a modified version earlier this year, the safety measures were voted in at the October contract price — $55,000 under budget. Muraira changed his vote from last fall, leaving Peña the lone dissenter on the matter.
The Building Department received unanimous approval on the purchase of two budgeted vehicles, a current year Ford F-150 extended cab pickup and a Chevy Silverado 1500 for employee use at a cost of about $80,000.
The council also adopted the Brazoria County Emergency Management Plan as presented by Fire Chief Chris Motley. They discussed the 2023 Street Lighting Plan, which will see the installation of 50 new poles by Centerpoint Energy, but no action was taken.
No action followed a closed session regarding Port Freeport’s potential condemnation of the East End.
Before adjournment, council scheduled another special meeting for April 10 but did not announce what would be discussed.
