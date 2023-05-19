FREEPORT — A letter of intent regarding a developer’s plans to purchase and build housing on city-owned property near Skinner Street received City Council’s blessing, but not without argument.
“In conjunction with the sale, the city would establish a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and a Public Improvement District to make the project financially feasible for the developer,” City Manager Tim Kelty said as he read the details Monday.
The letter does not include the contract or necessary development agreement that will finalize any deal. Kelty said a certified appraisal of the property had come in at $150,000, which is the purchase price offered by the developer.
The city and Freeport Economic Development Corp. have been involved in the project for about two years, Kelty said.
“The acquisition and development of this project along with any other identified non-city-owned properties is estimated to provide the city with approximately 122 new residential building lots,” Kelty continued. “The developer is here tonight to provide much-needed, quality single-family housing that is harmonious with the surrounding residential area.”
The 19-acre project would bring an estimated $33 million in increased assessed value to the property when the subdivision is complete, Kelty said.
Councilman Jeff Peña expressed serious doubts about the project, continuously making references to other instances in which city property had been involved in a sale or development situation, such as the marina and the ongoing litigation with the port, which the city agreed to settle later that night.
“Before I get started, I just want to say don’t be fooled, Freeport. Just like the port mediation agreement without any due diligence, we find ourselves in trouble.” Peña said.
He poked at the $150,000 appraisal for the land, calling it highly questionable and demanding to see the paperwork on it before moving forward. Calling it a “card trick,” he said Freeport had not done its due diligence.
“We’re getting into a marriage contract and we don’t even know the details,” he said.
Peña’s belief that the lack of paperwork he’d requested was a sign the project was not kosher led Mayor Brooks Bass to respond, pointing out the letter included a requirement of proof of funds for the project be put forward before a formal agreement is finalized.
“Closing shall be contingent upon — which means it doesn’t happen, unless — satisfactory evidence of purchaser’s ability to finance all infrastructure improvements on the property,” Bass read from the letter. “Evidence shall be in the form of a bank set-aside letter, letter of credit, surety bond or some other form mutually agreed upon during the feasibility period. There is wording and there is language for protection.”
Kelty and the EDC vetted the developer, Maddox Properties, over the two-year period, the city manager said, but as a letter of intent, the document is not binding and the city could still stop progress if there were any issues before formal agreements were signed. He also said he city would be receiving a feasibility notice within the next 180 days.
“This is a letter of intent. This is not the actual agreement. This is not the development agreement. This is not the actual contract. This is just loosely sketching the terms entering into a time period for y’all to exercise and do certain things and that property’s been vacant for a long, long, long time,” Bass said.
In that instance, Bass was addressing Jim Maddox, who was there representing the company.
“The main thing that probably takes the most time is we have a bunch of lots that don’t belong to the city, that we have to chase those owners down and try to acquire those lots,” Maddox said. “A little bit of history — those lots are 25 feet wide, currently. It’s our understanding if you bought a 50-foot lot on one side of the river, they gave you a 25-foot lot on the other side before any setback lines or anything. I’m not sure what anybody thought they could do with a 25-foot lot.”
The plan was for any of the small lots that were acquired to be incorporated into the plans for the subdivision and any which weren’t would be designed around, Maddox said.
The letter was approved in a 4-1 vote; Peña provided the singular no.
In other business, the city approved a Housing and Urban Development contract with Texas Pride worth more than $4.7 million for sanitary sewer rehabilitation through a Community Development Block Grant mitigation contract. Texas Pride submitted the lowest bid.
The project is ready for construction, city Financial Officer Cathy Ezell, but a decision from the General Land Office about a requested amendment over the scope of the project still needs to be resolved for work to begin. Ezell said the construction, to replace 10 miles of leaky pipes taking on water, would begin within 30 days of the approval.
The approved contract is contingent upon GLO approval and all stipulations being met. The city also approved an administrative services agreement between the city and the EDC.
Both items were approved in 4-1 votes, with Peña providing the “nay” on each.
The city approved reimbursing Brazosport ISD for the demolition cost of tearing down the former O.A. Fleming Elementary building. The cost was a little over half of the estimates the city received for the same work. Kelty said the building had been considered for rehabilitation to serve as some sort of community center or other function, but vandals had continually flouted the city’s attempts to secure the building and damaged the interior beyond repair.
Kelty presented the council with a resolution supporting the city’s application to the Texas Department of Transportation for their Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, which would provide new sidewalks and bus stops for the city at no expense.
“Mr. Kelty, you have your answer. Go get the money,” Bass said after unanimously approved the request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.