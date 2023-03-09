FREEPORT — After more than a year of concurrent investigations into two councilmen, a report has been issued that delves into the business dealings of Jeff Peña. The conclusion — there is not enough evidence to determine whether he benefited from insider information during his time with the city’s economic development corporation.
The 10-page report, released Wednesday morning to constituents, details the work done by Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal and Zech to determine if Peña had an unfair advantage in purchasing the former Boys and Girls Club building on the 200 block of West First Street. The city hired the firm in January 2022 to conduct an independent investigation.
The report’s conclusions are rooted in there having been enough available public information at the time of his purchase, separate of the information which Peña had been privy to behind closed doors, to allow for outside speculation, according to the report.
“It was not possible to determine whether the information obtained by Peña in his role as EDC board member and EDC President provided him with information which was of any more benefit than that information generally available to the public and resulted in any type of advantage in the purchase of the building,” the report states.
The findings align with those of then-city attorney Chris Duncan, who said documents and communications he reviewed did not support accusations by former EDC board member Marinell Music that Peña used information gleaned from his board service to get the inside track on buying the building.
Mayor Brooks Bass accepted Duncan’s findings when he delivered them to council in October 2021, and does the same with the Zech report’s determination.
“As mentioned in the discussion earlier, in the open session prior to executive session, there was some discussion about the investigation and report in regards to the Boys and Girls Club purchase by Councilman Peña,” Bass said at the end of Monday’s council meeting. “Having reviewed that report, I can state that our attorney, Mr. Zech, stated that there was no impropriety regarding the purchase of the Boys and Girls Club by Councilman Peña.”
At the time Peña was negotiating for the Boys and Girls Club property, the EDC was entertaining discussions about the possible development of an adjoining 8.8-acre plot the corporation owns. Chem Energy approached the EDC with a plan to build a refinery on the site, but it pivoted to other possible projects after failing to obtain bank financing. Donald Sisk later proposed building a movie studio on the lot.
None of those plans ever came to fruition.
Former mayor Troy Brimage, who as Ward D’s council representative pushed for an outside investigation after questioning Duncan’s impartiality because the lawyer socialized with Peña, maintains the Zech report doesn’t alleviate concerns he has over Peña’s purchase, he said.
“Lack of evidence or limited evidence is hardly an exoneration of wrongdoing,” Brimage said. “In my opinion, being a public official and being in executive sessions should preclude public officials from being personally involved in those contemplated business transactions. At a minimum, it has the appearance of impropriety.”
An email and two phone messages left with Peña were not answered Wednesday.
The timeline presented in the Zech report begins with Chem Energy’s discussions in December 2019 with former EDC Executive Director Courtland Holman, who, it is noted in the report, declined to speak to the firm on advice from his attorney. Holman has said in the past he is under an unusual non-disclosure agreement from Freeport.
This was followed by the company looking at various spots for its proposed offices, including on Second and Fourth streets, which were not acquired. In April 2020, their discussions pivoted to redeveloping a swath of the downtown area, including the EDC’s 8.8-acre site.
Peña learned of the Boys and Girls Club building’s forthcoming availability in June when one of his tenants, the now-deceased Carolyn Teas, informed him the club was considering selling it. Peña followed up that information in July with a request to purchase the property and made an offer after the club’s board chose to put the building on the market.
In September 2020, Chem Energy pulled out of the proposal due to an inability to secure financing.
Peña signed a contract in October 2020 to purchase the building and closed in May 2021. In between those events, the movie studio proposal came about in November.
Bass believes it is time to turn the page.
“The document speaks for itself,” Bass said. “Anyone interested can take a look.”
Still undisclosed is the report into Brimage’s business relationship with the city before he became mayor. The city has sent letters demanding payment from Brimage and his company, BrazTex Development, in excess of $200,000 it believes it is owned from those economic development agreements.
The city sued Brimage and BrazTex in November in 149th District Court., with Brimage filing a counterclaim at the end of that month. No trial date has been set.
