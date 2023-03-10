ANGLETON — Though it’s been over three years since COVID-19 reached the United States, its impact continues to be felt by homeowners and families in Brazoria County trying to recover financially from the pandemic.
A new round of funding is available through the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund program to help people who have fallen behind on their mortgages, utilities and related payments because of circumstances created by COVID-19. The fund provides support to homeowners to help them prevent foreclosures and displacement.
Help is available locally from the Brazoria County branch through emergency funds for homeowners. Struggling residents can receive grants of up to $65,000 per person to cover the costs of mortgages, housing, taxes, insurance, electricity and water. Acceptable uses toward mortgages includes both past due payments and up to three months of future payments.
About 500 people have registered and gotten help through the program in the county, Homeowners Assistance Fund representative Fermina Orosco said.
Obstacles brought on by coronavirus brought about the organization in 2021.
The U.S. Department of Treasury offers further explanation on what financial difficulties encapsulates, explaining: “A reduction in income or material increase in living expenses associated with the coronavirus pandemic.” The difficulty must also have occurred after Jan. 21, 2020. To receive program funding, properties have to be in Texas and be owner-occupied.”
Orosco is available to those seeking to get funding who have questions. She serves those in Texas and is based in Angleton.
Her cases include people who are low-income, former veterans, disabled or somehow lost jobs due to the pandemic, she said. Because it’s now been three years since the virus first swept the world, Orosco said they are less restrictive in determining who has or hasn’t been affected by the pandemic.
“Everyone has been affected in some way,” she said. “Those who have been indirectly impacted also receive funding.”
Eligibility is based on income. To register, applicants must make 90 percent or less of the local area median base, or $90,000 for a two-person household. The average amount homeowners receive ranges from $25,000 to $65,000, Orosco said.
For information about the program, applicants can call to schedule an appointment at the Angleton branch by calling 409-282-9652.
