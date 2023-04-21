ANGLETON — A 77-year-old woman who lost her life when a pickup truck hit her during her daily walk maintained an active presence in community causes, friends said.
A truck backing out of a driveway in the 1200 block of Shady Oaks Drive hit Claudia Stockwell Oswald while taking her routine walk around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Angleton Alumni Association, for which Oswald served on the board.
Angleton police would not confirm Oswald as the victim of the incident, despite her being widely identified as such Thursday.
“This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided in due time,” Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said. “We can’t confirm or deny any information that has been put out. We are waiting on a few key pieces of evidence and then we can update on the case.”
The driver of the truck stopped after the collision and has been cooperative, an Angleton Police Department news releases states.
On Thursday, DeLosSantos referred to the case as a “criminal investigation.” He also again declined to release any information about the pickup’s driver.
Oswald and her husband, Wayne, have two daughters, Jill Oswald and Mendy Oswald Gregory, one grandson and one granddaughter. All of her family graduated from Angleton, starting back in 1933 with her father, longtime friend and Angleton Alumni Association member Linda Winder said.
Winder described Oswald, a retired teacher, as a committed member of the community who involved herself in groups including Wreaths Across America and the Angleton Cemetery Association as well as the alumni association, she said.
An alumni board member since 2019, Oswald served as chairwoman of the scholarship committee and had just finished successfully arranging for 18 Angleton High School seniors to receive money for college.
Oswald’s passing caught lifelong family friend Phyllis Gerdis off guard, she said.
“I kinda always thought she’d be one of those people who lived forever,” she said “It just goes to show that life is short, you know, and full of unexpected tragedies.”
Former student and family friend Sydney Hildenburg found Oswald to be full of life.
“She’s spry, full of life, and sassy,” she said. “She is very outspoken.”
Oswald had many hobbies, including golf, baking and quilting, Gerdis said.
“She was an award-winning quilter,” she said. “She played golf a lot, too, at the Riverside Country Club, and she had a lot of golfing friends.”
A strong leader who never hesitated to voice her opinions, she had a part in every alumni association board decision and, as one who believed in what she said, used her strengths to make a difference, Gerdis said.
Winder credited Oswald with being instrumental in leading the alumni association’s effort to provide Wildcat Creed banners at every Angleton ISD school.
During her time at the Angleton ISD History Center, Oswald was one of the key leaders in making major changes in the organization. She was in the process of revising the bylaws of the alumni association as part of that process, Winder said.
As a member of the Stockwell family with deep roots in Angleton, she provided the center with priceless artifacts that tell the story of the city’s past, Winder said.
She used her creative talents to make popular items for the Old Timer auctions, spent hours helping clean vintage jewelry for the Handbags and Gladrags fundraiser, promoted cookbook and raffle ticket sales, and was famous for the yeast rolls and cinnamon rolls she would share at appreciation luncheons.
Most of all, Oswald was a leader who inspired everyone to better serve Angleton alumni and the Angleton community, Winder said.
The community can pay its respects to Oswald from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E. Mulberry St. in Angleton, daughter Jill Oswald said.
A memorial service will be at noon Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St. in Angleton, Jill Oswald said.
