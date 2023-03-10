CLUTE
With busloads of cheerleaders, dancers and drummers in tow, the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation loaded up its “cash caravan” to distribute grants to district teachers for their proposed projects.
Starting bright and early, they met up at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building and started by handing out their biggest grants of the day to some employees who thought they were coming to help see off the group.
“I hope you guys are as excited as we are,” Education Foundation Executive Director Jessie Jennings told the packed room. “We’re actually going to surprise three different teachers right here today in this room.”
Rachel Arthur, the director of benefits and wellness, received $12,500 for outdoor core boards to help with student communications.
“This allows our special needs students to communicate in ways they have not been able to communicate before,” Jennings said.
At-Risk Coordinator Julie Engelking received $10,235 for the BISD ASCEND Program. The money will go toward a leadership summit for secondary students experiencing homelessness.
Lastly, the foundation had baseball coach David Cowley over from Brazosport High School in Freeport to present him with $2,500 to procure virtual reality baseball and softball software for his program, Make WINning the Reality.
Superintendent Danny Massey took to the mic to express his happiness over Cowley’s presence in the school, which was not limited to the way Cowley had coached Massey’s son.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Coach Cowley since he was about 12 years old and about half the size of what he is now,” Massey said, joking with the teacher. “It just always warms my heart to see our former students, our graduates, who choose the field of education. I’ve also had the pleasure of coaching David when he was a player at Brazoswood, so this is really a special award.”
At that point, everyone climbed aboard district buses and started the caravan as the Brazosport ISD Police Department provided escorts across the district. The first stop — Clute Intermediate.
Counselor Meli Rodriguez had put in an application for $8,178 to create the Cougar Comfort Zone. That area is intended to provide a “calming and soothing environment where students can learn to regulate their emotions and learn activities that will help them with coping skills in order to return quickly back to their classroom for instruction,” her outline reads.
“I really wanted to give students a place for them to calm down when things are bad — especially our autistic students and special needs students — to go when they need it,” Rodriguez said.
The children in the crowd were wildly enthused by the numbers, with some mouths hanging open over the amount being put into the programs to help them.
Next was Madge Griffith Elementary, where teacher Megan Fleming received a check for $8,000 for Intentional Play. Play stations, according to Fleming, will allow students to practice self-regulation skills, use their imaginations and resolve conflict, among other opportunities to explore.
“Social skills is such a huge part of what we do and teach the kids, so my grant is for our whole hallway to have dramatic play areas, which means there’s going to be a cafe, there’s going to be a doctor’s office, there’s going to be a barber shop, and then kids are going to be able to role-play working there, being customers and learning all the social skills that go with it,” Fleming said.
Madge Griffith nurse Altina Cox expressed a desire to expand vision screenings for the school, and the foundation granted her wish.
“It’s for the whole district. I wrote it for all the nurses to use,” Cox said. “We have used the Spot screens through the Lions Club for years, and we just wanted to have our own so we could use it instead of always trying to work out a time with them. It’s an easier screening to use and it’s a more thorough exam.”
The new “Spot vision screeners” will assess students through age 5 in order to diagnose vision issues and intervene when necessary so students do not lose ground. For these, she received $8,579.
Following some dancing to the drum line’s beat, the festivities headed to Gladys Polk Elementary, where librarian Jacqueline Riggs got funding for her book vending machine, which she gave the whimsical title, “Paw-sitive Reads.” The program is designed to increase student access to books for the pre-K through fourth-grade crowd, and she received an extra surprise when her former elementary school principal helped hand her the check for $7,500.
“I want to get as many books into their hands as possible because they love reading, but they need books that they want — that they’re interested in. So if they can get books that hold their interest, their literacy is going to go up,” Riggs said. “I just want them to love reading as much as I did when I was a kid.”
To finish up, the caravan made iys way to Jones Creek and Stephen F. Austin Elementary, where Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math Lab teacher Chris Gibson received $3,171 to found an afterschool Space and Rocketry Club for students from fourth to sixth grade — perfect for kids so near to the famous “Space City.”
“I’m the STREAM Lab teacher here,” Gibson said. “Honestly, with all the new space initiatives like going to the moon, the kids are excited about it.”
Sadly, one more district winner was absent as history teacher Darren Ingram from Freeport Intermediate School was taking care of family, but the foundation announced its intentions to present him with $10,500 for Visualizing History — a program to provide books to all of the social studies classrooms at the campus in order to help students make historical connections.
Throughout the morning, the students remained enthused, reveling in the pep rally atmosphere across all of the schools.
“Our primary purpose is to give money away to teachers,” Education Foundation Grant Committee Chairwoman Wendy Mazurkiewicz said to the gathered students, “which is a really cool job!”
