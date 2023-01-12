WILD PEACH — Rockey Joe Gibson will rebuild after a fire consumed his special events center on CR 347 in Wild Peach, but he will need some help to do it.
“He’s starting on it. We were able to raise a little bit of money from bake sales and the Go Fund Me,” said Gibson’s daughter, Michelle Yarnall. “He’s purchased his first bit of lumber, but with all the rain it’s like a swamp out there. I think he’s trying to keep his head up and push forward. It’s kind of sad when he looks out, and it’s still gone. I think this is probably the last thing that we’re doing.”
Firefighters from multiple departments spent about two hours knocking down the flames reported about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Wild Peach VFD was back again the next day to douse smoldering remnants of the main barn. The quick response and efforts of fire crews contained the blaze to the main building, preventing it from spreading to Gibson’s home and rental houses nearby.
His family and friends are having a fundraiser at the Brazoria Civic Center on Saturday. The event begins at 11 a.m. with barbecue plates by Kenjo’s BBQ being sold for $10 each. A silent auction will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a live auction is at 1 p.m.
Other fun ways to help include a raffle, a lotto hat, chicken bingo and a bake sale. Kids can enjoy a bouncy house and live music will be provided by Aaron Kantor.
The Brazoria Civic Center is at 202 W. Smith St. in Brazoria. For tickets or donations, call Cindy West at 979-824-2276, Gene West at 979-824-2536, Treasa Bevers at 979-848-6907, Yarnall at 817-907-5140, Megan Gibson at 979-417-7280 or Rockey Gibson at 979-201-2865.
Gibson’s daughter, Megan Gibson, set up a Go Fund Me account to help her father rebuild. “Help Rockey Gibson recover his Retirement dream!” is still active for those who want to donate online.
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
