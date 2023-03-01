CLUTE
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” blasting in the background would not have felt out of place when a Bell Huey helicopter manufactured in 1969 circled the campus of Brazoswood High School multiple times before descending and softly alighting upon its westernmost soccer field.
As the engines were switched off and the blades were anchored, students rushed in Tuesday, including the Junior ROTC members who had been patiently waiting on the edge of the field and the football team that had been practicing on the neighboring facility.
As part of the Air Force’s Aviation Inspiration Mentorship program, Capt. Daniel Chen brought the Vietnam-era whirlybird to his alma mater, letting the students explore the aircraft and hopefully enticing a few of them toward joining him in the wild blue yonder.
AIM is an outreach program for the Air Force which visits schools and lets students experience the machines first hand. First Lt. Emily Seaton, public affairs officer for the Twentieth Air Force, said they had already stopped at Baylor University and their current tour would continue on to schools in Louisiana, including Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech and Grambling.
“We’re basically trying to get more aviation military exposure to areas that may not get that as much, like Lake Jackson may not as it’s not really close to a military base,” Chen said. “I joined the Air Force because I wanted to be a pilot. I didn’t know I wanted to fly helicopters when I initially joined, but once I got more of an introduction into what helicopters do, it definitely interested me.”
Variations of the Huey were the only helicopters he’s flown so far and he enjoys them, Chen said.
“This one’s very cool, very historic and we’re getting a new one soon,” he said.
The flight was delayed by a couple of hours due to fog in Austin, where the crew had spent the night.
“There were low ceilings over Austin, so it just wasn’t safe to take off yet,” Capt. Chen said.
Due to that, many students had come out to view the helicopter and meet the crew prior to landing, but had to return to class. Thankfully, the crew planned to stay for a couple of hours so those students still had a chance to take photos and ask questions.
Among those who came out were the Brazoswood JROTC, which arranged the event with Chen and the Air Force. Chief Larry Ceaser, Senior Aerospace Science Instructor who has led the JROTC for the school for 18 years, stood in front of the crowd of excited blue-shirted teenagers.
“They send them out to do a show-and-tell of how they became a helicopter pilot, and these guys here are experienced in aerospace as well as cyber space,” Ceaser said. “When he reached out to me, I went to Principal Rita Pintavalle and asked for permission for him to land.”
The trip had been in the planning stages for about six weeks, Chen said. The planning and event were about sharing military experience with the kids.
“I’ve enjoyed sharing my military experience and my life experience with the kids,” he said.
Chen’s family checked in with the school so they could greet the pilot, several of them holding signs proclaiming themselves Capt. Chen’s Fan Club. Among them was his wife, Elizabeth — both of them graduated from the school in 2009 — and his cousin through marriage, Rachel McDougal, who described the pilot as “serious and hilarious.”
Elizabeth Chen lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where her husband is stationed protecting the region’s nuclear weapons storage and handling facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. She was unable to make a trip down to see family in advance of his flight to the school.
“We’ve only been there six months. It worked out perfectly to come home for a bit, visit family and then get to see Daniel land,” she said. “It’s a good turnout for sure.”
