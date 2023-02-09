WEST COLUMBIA — Sylvia Gibson showed obvious shock at hearing her name announced as the 2022 Legacy Award winner during West Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Vision 2023 breakfast.
Judging by the nodding heads at Tuesday’s event, the loud clapping and even a standing ovation from Cyndi Savill of Madeline’s Boutique, Gibson was an obvious choice.
“I had no clue,” Gibson said. “I was so surprised.”
Savill thought the honor was richly deserved.
“I just love Sylvia,” she said. “She’s so community-oriented. There’s just nobody who works harder than she does. We just love Sylvia. I don’t know anybody that doesn’t love Sylvia. She started the Moonlight Madness, and now it’s become a tradition for all the small businesses that want to participate.”
Gibson owns Flowers by Mary Lee and began Moonlight Madness 32 years ago as a holiday open house for downtown West Columbia businesses, hosting it annually the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Gibson originally got her bachelor of science degree in home economics from the University of Houston and thought about teaching, she said. Instead, she has been running a successful small business for more than 42 years. Also in that time, she has become part of the most meaningful moments of people’s lives.
LaBonne Casey, the chamber CEO and president, related a story about Gibson that hits close to home in light of Angleton Flowers announcing it is closing its doors after 55 years.
“The Angleton Flower Shop is like an icon in Angleton. Well, when Brad Williamson, the owner died, Sylvia closed her shop,” Casey said. “She went to his shop, prepared all the flowers for his funeral and also kept his shop open for a number of days so the family would be free to participate in all the funeral arrangements.”
Listening to Casey tell the story, Gibson became teary. Back at her shop, she put her latest honor, a clear, star-shaped award, on the counter so her customers can see it, and she reflected on a lifetime of service to her community.
“I grew up watching my parents give back. We were taught that early on,” she said. “You’ve got to give back something. I hope that I have helped a bunch of people in this community and contributed in some small way in the organizations I have been in. I just couldn’t be prouder.”
The chamber honored a second person with the Legacy Award. Don Bogy was as shocked as Gibson to hear his name called for his decades of service.
Casey said Bogy has been a constant, invaluable asset to the chamber. She related he has a quiet demeanor and exerts his calming influence at stressful times. For decades, Bogy has worked for the good of the community, including at the Rotary Club, Little League, as past president of the chamber and with the fire department.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “I’m very grateful to have received it. I was just completely caught off guard.”
Bogy is most proud of his 20-plus years with the West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, with the chamber and as president of the Little League, he said.
“I was just raised to put other people first. That was instilled in me many years ago by my father who was a deacon in the Baptist church,” Bogy said.
Bogy’s father ensured his son learned to take care of others by helping a neighbor who was also the widow of a World War II veteran, West Columbia Elementary teacher Mollie Stokes.
“I painted widows’ houses as a young kid, not because I wanted to, but because I had to. That gave me a lesson in service,” he said.
He remembers his dad saying, “You need to go mow Mrs. Stokes’ yard. You need to go paint Mrs. Stokes’ house.”
Building on his father’s lessons, Bogy also remembers watching volunteer firefighters rushing into a burning building in the early 1980s and standing by helplessly.
“I like helping people,” he said. “I wanted to help, but I didn’t know how. My neighbor across the street, Bob Kingrea, was a fireman. I started talking to him about what they did and how they did it and, next thing I knew, I was a fireman.”
Bogy served as rescue captain and Emergency Services District 2 fire commissioner before retiring after more than 20 years.
The Vision 2023 breakfast also featured updates on several major construction projects from community leaders, including the new hospital from Sweeny Community Hospital Marketing Director Kari Schroeter, the Highway 36 expansion from West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland and the new high school from Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steve Galloway.
