Many large projects are in the planning stages intended to service Brazoria County in the case of a huge weather event.
Spurred on by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and the ever-more-dense population on the Gulf Coast, money has been parsed out and engineers are coming up with ways to mitigate flooding and other damage which could occur.
To wit, the Freeport Project, which the Velasco Drainage District is currently seeking funding for, would fortify current measures by raising levees and possibly creating new ones, such as a flood gate for the Dow Chemical plant. It is a predecessor to the much more extensive Coastal Spine Project, which looks to take measures across the Gulf Coast, including Brazoria County.
But these aren’t the full measure of what’s being contemplated, as the Texas General Land Office has listed 52 projects in the Houston-Galveston region as part of its Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan, including nine fully or partially in Brazoria County as part of its Tier 1 priority list. GLO officials say the resiliency plan is “separate from, yet complementary to, ongoing coastal protection efforts led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”
Among those projects are the Brazos River and San Bernard River Restoration Strategy and Management Plan, Nourishment and Erosion Control and Conservation Initiatives for Follet’s Island, the Bastrop Bayou Marsh Acquisition and the Management of the Christmas Bay System.
When put together, the GLO program intends to address a wide swath of concerns, including the conservation of wetlands that will help absorb water coming from the heavily paved floodplains under Houston. Or, as they put it in an official press release, a proposed “framework to address coastal hazards and direct investments to protect natural and man-made coastal environments.”
“There’s some significant projects,” Director of Communications Brittany Eck said. “About every three years, they redo this plan and during that interim of three years, they have over 200 experts reviewing these projects. Now, some of those are local elected officials. Some of them are scientists with major universities. We have all different types of individuals with specializations reviewing these types of projects and prioritizing whether or not these projects are ones that have a significant impact to the area.”
It’s important to point out that, while the GLO provides information about the costs, the projects listed in the plan are not funded. What the list is intended to do is serve as a way to vet projects for funding sources, providing them with a kind of seal of approval from GLO sources.
The benefit of that, Eck says, is that when those funding sources do come up, like money earmarked in Texas’ Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act, those projects score higher when it comes to the GLO choosing the distribution of those funds, giving them a leg up when submitted for consideration.
“As projects get funding and are completed, they would then fall off this list,” Eck said. “We would then look at, if that project’s underway, what projects then would amplify that as well and what projects would still need to be done.”
Something else that may affect a project’s placement on the resiliency plan— whether part of its goals are taken up as part of another proposal.
To create the plan, Eck said, the Texas GLO funds the staffing and related expenditures, putting together meetings of those involved as an advisory committee, then consolidates the opinions to stay current.
“They look at what’s receiving funding, what has been completed and what still remains and evaluate that individually, which is why this plan is recommissioned every three years,” Eck said.
