“The dead cannot cry out for justice; it is a duty of the living to do so for them.”
– Lois McMaster Bujold
WHARTON — After a month of testimony, it only took a Wharton County jury five hours to convict Robert Allen Satterfield of capital murder and then one hour of deliberation to sentence him to death for the murder of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was murdered June 10, 2018, on rural property near Burr.
“Based on the laws of the State of Texas, it is my duty to sentence you to be executed by the State of Texas,” Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th State District Court said Thursday following the sentencing phase of the trial.
“I hope God has mercy on your soul,” the judge told Satterfield.
Clapp also told Satterfield he has the right to appeal, which he said he would do.
Baby Ray, as he was called all of his short life by family, friends and preschool classmates, was shot to death along with his parents, RayShawn Hudson Sr., 28, and Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, all of Angleton. Their bodies were burned and buried in a burn pit.
“I didn’t have any doubt in my mind. I felt it. I’m happy with the verdict,” said Frances Rivera, Maya’s mother and Baby Ray’s grandmother.
RayShawn’s mother, Johana Bonilla, said, “God has done his justice. I’ve said that from the beginning, if he didn’t get justice on Earth, he’d get it from God.”
RayShawn’s father, Shawn Ray Hudson Sr., said, “I thought it was a good verdict. It’s what we wanted.”
On Monday, just as his defense team prepared to start his defense, Satterfield surprised the court and his lawyers when he dismissed the state’s Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases team in favor of representing himself going forward. Clapp advised him against it, but allowed it. He gave Satterfield the rest of that day to prepare his defense.
On Tuesday, he called seven witnesses then rested his case. After hearing closing arguments and receiving their instructions from the judge, jurors began deliberations Wednesday. By the end of the day, Satterfield was convicted of capital murder.
The second phase of the trial began Thursday morning with what amounts to a second trial to determine punishment. Both the prosecution and the defense were to present punishment phase testimony, but before the jury came into the courtroom, Satterfield asked to be excused. He told the judge he would not be calling any witnesses, that he would not object to anything put on by the prosecution and that he did not want to stay in the courtroom.
Clapp told him it was his Constitutional right to be in the courtroom, and his Constitutional right to not be in the courtroom. Deputies returned him to the county jail to await the jury’s decision.
The jury, after hearing closing statements by Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Natalie Tise, was sent to the courthouse’s third floor jury room at 3:22 p.m. At 4:22 p.m., someone said, “they have a verdict,” and there was an audible gasp by some on the courtroom, and a buzz of anticipation. Sheriff’s deputies brought Satterfield from the jail to the courthouse at 4:28 p.m. The jury returned at 4:30 p.m.
During closing arguments in the guilt phase of the trial Wednesday, Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison made her closing arguments first. As she finished, she told the jury, “We’re confident that you’ll come back with a verdict of guilt.”
Satterfield approached the jury from behind a lectern. He told jurors they had heard testimony from witnesses, law enforcement officers, expert witnesses and seen pictures.
“But as you know, the burden of proof is on the state to prove each and every element,” he said.
He asked the jury to consider everything they’d seen, and to remember that in all of the pictures presented, they had only seen three shell casings. The photos showed no blood, no brain matter, no biological matter, he said, though he had told Texas Ranger David Chauvin he’d shot all three victims in the head.
“The murders never took place,” he said. “The prosecution is relying only on a false confession.”
Concerning going to the land where the burn pit is located, and the fact he led law enforcement to three locations before ending up at the burn pit, he said, “It’s clear I had no knowledge of where anything was until I was led to the pit.”
In her keynote closing for the prosecution, Tise reminded the jury of all they had seen and heard the previous 3 1/2 weeks, and occasionally paused to play audio recordings made by Chauvin while interviewing Satterfield, who had been charged with three counts of murder, and showing them pictures of Baby Ray.
She started out explaining a criminal case is like a puzzle; there are many elements of the case that tell the who, what, when, where and how.
She tackled the “false confession” theory presented by a University of Nevada psychologist, who testified for the defense. Tise pointed out Satterfield was not beaten or coerced. He was not lied to. He was Mirandized many times from the moment Rosenberg police stopped him while looking for Maya Rivera’s car that he was driving. She said the confession Chauvin elicited from Satterfield “was the very definition of good police work.”
“This confession was a good confession, a true confession and it was a voluntary confession,” Tise told the jury.
In checking off the events of that fateful week, Tise talked about Satterfield retrieving Maya’s car June 14 from under a San Bernard River bridge where he had left it the day after the family was killed.
She said after a few days he figured the coast was clear and decided to go back and get the car.
“You know, gotta have a car,” Tise said. And that’s when Satterfield got caught.
Tise looked directly at Satterfield sitting at the defense table and said, “Thanks for going back and getting that car.”
She implored the jury in the weeks, months and years ahead, when thinking back on this case, to not try and find the “why” of what Satterfield did.
“The law does not require us to prove why,” Tise said. “Don’t try to make sense of this crime. You will never have an answer any more than why children are killed in school shootings.”
When talking about the events of June 10, after RayShawn was already dead and in the pit being burned, Tise said whether Rivera pulled a knife or not, she was not in control of that situation. Satterfield shot her several times. Then, with Ray Shawn Jr. screaming, “You shot my mama! You shot my momma!” he took the little boy out of the car, put him on the ground next to his mother and shot him in the back of the head, Tise said.
In her final comment to the jury, Tise said, “May your verdict be swift and certain.”
Not since October 2008, when James Garrett Freeman of Lissie was condemned to die for killing Texas Game Warden Justin Hurst of El Campo, has another death penalty been assessed in Wharton County. Including a lengthy voir dire (individual jury selection), this is reportedly the longest lasting trial in Wharton County history.
