Putting out fires all day can certainly work up an appetite. The River’s End Volunteer Fire Department knows that best as they welcome the community to share in their 50th celebration of service in the community with a good old barbecue cook off.
The department is hosting their 19th annual two-day barbecue cook off fundraiser starting today. They welcome the community to come out and get to know the fire department.
“It’s a lot of times a lot of people right there in the neighborhood. That’s the only time they really see each other so it definitely brings the community together,” barbecue cook off Chairwoman Johnnie Herron said. “Everybody definitely looks forward to it, especially when we tell them we’re making the brisket.”
For the volunteer department, community involvement is important to them, so the funds raised goes back into the community.
“We’re a community-involved department. I still believe that’s the way the fire department needs to work,” Fire Chief Al Roth said. ”We take a small portion of that money and we do our fireworks down there in our community so they don’t have to travel. We provide help and assistance for some of the people in our coverage area, and so a portion of that money gets set back for any of those instances that we may incur.”
Although most of the festivities are set for tomorrow with most of the cooking happening today, people are still invited to enjoy the day.
“Friday is more for the cooks but anybody is more than welcome to come on Friday night,” Herron said. “They can come hang out with us. Most of the fire department is there. It’s always great to have different people come out to just kind of get to know us.”
Along with entry fees and T-shirt sales, the cook off includes a silent auction that opens on Friday night and closes Saturday afternoon. There is also a live auction Saturday afternoon.
“We go around to different stores and we then put a flier out requesting silent and live auction items. We have several people in the fire department send out emails or letters or we go store to store and ask for different donations,”Herron said. “Some stores will donate a little $10 item and then some stores will donate something bigger.”
Cook off judging begins at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. The department makes it a priority to ensure the judging is fair and unbiased.
“We pull different judges, so we try not to use the same people year after year,” Herron said. “That way we’re getting kind of a mix of different people and not anybody that’s buddy buddy with anybody that’s out there.”
During the judging, lunch plates of the department’s famous brisket, pinto beans, and potato salad will be sold starting at 11 a.m. for $15 a plate.
“We give good portions, we don’t skimp you, you get your money’s worth out there,” Herron said.
Awards and the silent auction will start at 3 p.m. Awards include prizes for the best of class in fajitas, chicken, pork, and brisket categories.
The silent auction ends at 3:30 p.m., and a raffle will be held later in the day for gift cards, a flag pole, and more.
The cook off is a free event for all.
“It’s just a pleasure they enjoy coming down and having a good time and no stress, no hassles, and as long as they enjoy themselves then we’ve done a good job,” Roth said.
