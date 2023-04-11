SWEENY
The Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show ended with a nice selection of awards for Sweeny High School artists. Despite their lack of agricultural background, four students met the challenge of the show’s theme to promote farming and ranching and responded with some inspired works.
Debra Setzer has been teaching art in Sweeny for 10 years — following a retirement from a lengthy tenure as a biology teacher — and has regularly had her students participate in the show, to positive results.
“There’s lots and lots of contests out there, but with this one and the Brazoria County Fair being more local — one of the reasons is that it allows them to be eligible for scholarships” Setzer said. “Plus, especially if they make it to auction, a couple of the kids have an opportunity to make money.”
Ireland Hurst kicked things off by winning Best of Show with her colored pencil depiction of a lamb in close-up. Mia Parra received a Special Merit award. Kegan Coburn and Charlie DeCarlos also had great showings as they both received gold medals.
Hurst took the top prize as a sophomore, and while she typically draws people, this time she found herself working within the animal kingdom. She already has a lot of interests, also participating in choir, and as a tech for the theater. Like most people her age, she enjoys video games, as well. However, art is something she’s always enjoyed.
“I’ve gotten a couple awards for my art throughout the years, like in middle school,” Hurst said, including at the Brazoria County Fair.
Based on a photograph, her award-winning drawing was being fretted over until the last possible moment.
“It took me about a month or so to finish it,” she said. “I got most of it finished the day before it was supposed to go out. I was scared I wouldn’t finish it.”
Hurst said she wants to be involved in the arts somehow, but it’s too early for her to decide what she wants to do with herself after she’s done with school. For now, she plans to keep enrolling in Sweeny’s art program and entering the Houston contest.
Parra’s award for her depiction of a child on a tractor was a first for the Sweeny art program. “We’ve never had Special Merit Award and the way they described it, it was almost a Reserve Best of Show, so that was a plus,” Setzer said.
Parra is a freshman and long-time Sweeny resident who says she’s been drawing her whole life. She used a mixed-media approach to her entry.
“For the background it was water-color and for the clouds it was acrylics. The tree and the tractor, the grass and the baby were colored pencils,” Parra said. “I have different preferences for each thing, like for detailed work I did pencil.”
Parra said that she plans to likely stick with art as she moves forward with high school, but she wants to try a lot of new opportunities. After school, she says she wants to start her own business. She hopes that the creative skills she learns will help her with that goal.
DeCarlos, a junior, created a pencil sketch of an empty boot hanging from the stirrups of a saddle.
“I haven’t really done art that much. The only time I really do art is in school,” he said.
This is his second time taking an art class in high school and he has shown a knack for it, however, he says he’s leaning towards a career in computer science or engineering.
“I tried my best, but I was mostly doing it for the grade,” DeCarlos said. “When I was drawing it, I thought, ‘This is pretty good.’ I showed it to my parents and they thought the same.”
Apparently, the Houston judges agreed.
Coburn is a senior, who was in her third year entering the contest due to COVID interrupting the show during her tenure. Her landscape, depicting bare trees with an old outbuilding and pick-up truck using watercolor, gauche, pencils and pen, was one of multiple pieces she’s done in a similar vein.
“Landscapes are more of my thing and when we have to do something for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it has to have a Western theme and, for me, I’m not really an animal girl,” Coburn said with a laugh. “It’s not my forte. I’m not very good at it and I really love doing landscapes, specifically barns.”
For the past three years, she’s created those barn-centric landscapes for the show as something of a continuing series, she said.
“It’s done really well for me in the past and I know I can do it, so let’s just amp it up each year,” Coburn said.
She’s not sure of what she will major in after graduating this year when she attends Texas State University, but art has been her outlet and she was interested in helping teens and adults through art therapy, she said.
Regardless of whether these students try to make a living with their art, the pursuit of art in and of itself is a worthy endeavor that will help them in their chosen fields, according to Setzer.
“People don’t realize how much heart and soul they put into their art and how much work it actually takes,” she said. “They might not go on to be an artist, but art leads to being a more well-rounded person. They’ve done studies and it helps with creativity, even in business and things like that.”
