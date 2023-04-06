CLUTE — Bringing in new horizons and hope to the community, the Grace and Mercy Food Pantry is reopening with a new location.
Founded as Hope for Tomorrow by Jude Roberson, the food pantry has provided food for those in need to the community for more than a dozen years. It outgrew its space at True Honor Baptist Church and began looking for a larger building last year.
After a couple of prospects fell through, Roberson found her new home at the Rehoboth Restored Ministries Church, 607 Alken St. in Clute. It will have its grand opening Saturday.
“I think there are a lot of people really living in the poverty level and that’s in the need of help,” Rehoboth Restored Bishop A.D. Simon said. “So by centralizing what she’s doing and reaching out into the community, I think it’s going to help a lot of people.”
The grand opening will include a dedication at 11 a.m., after which Roberson will show everyone the pantry and all the new equipment to come along with it. There will also be fish sandwiches and vendors giving out freebies.
“I looked and looked and finally I’ve got my hands on a new location and I am really, really happy that this took place so we can have more room for the clients to come in,” Roberson said. “I’m just really excited that things have really opened up. It’s been a long time coming for this pantry. New equipment is coming in and that should be in at the end of May, according to the Houston Food Bank, new refrigeration, new pallet jacks just coming my way, so I’m really excited that I took this road for growth. We’re looking for a good time to come out and have some fun. We’re asking the whole public to come join us.”
The grand opening does not mean she doesn’t have more grand plans to come, all with the help of volunteers.
“This is going to be a great impact for the whole community because I’m turning it over to the community. I’m saying to them, ‘OK, let’s work together,’” Roberson said. “If we want to build a community of happy people, then we need to work together. If we want to build a community for our kids, let’s work together.”
The pantry will be open 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of every month, as well as from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for those who have scheduling conflicts. Roberson is now also prepared for emergency openings in partnership with the United Way of Brazoria County.
“I’m an agent of United Way and I’m opening up emergencies only. When they call, I know it’s an emergency, so I have to make room and real sure that I’m stocked for different things during the week time,” Roberson said. “So I made preparations for that. Instead of having two coolers, I upgraded to four total and to make sure everybody in Brazoria County can come and make sure they have enough for their families.”
Roberson also will be better prepared for helping people outside the community should the need arise.
“I’m also set up for when there’s disasters, tornadoes and floods and things of that nature,” Roberson said. “I just needed the room. When my supplies and things are coming in, I have to have the room to store that stuff so I can get ready for shipping out.”
Roberson’s mission is to provide help to families in the long run, making sure they have enough food to last them a few weeks, including dairy, meat, pastries and bread.
“We always make sure, real sure they have enough for two weeks until the next time,” Roberson said.
She also is planning to add an education component, Roberson said.
“I’ve made one more room for resource, too,” she said. “The Houston Food Bank will come down once a month and they will also render classes on how to prepare the food for their families, give them more resources that’s needed. That can be SNAP or Social Security, or how to prepare food.”
