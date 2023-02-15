ALVIN — A human baby gestates for about nine months. A baby elephant gestates for nearly two years. The Grand Parkway Project, which would allow drivers to circumnavigate the city of Houston in a 180-mile loop, has been gestating since the 1960s.
The roadway’s connection of Interstate 45 South in League City to FM 2403 in Alvin has been a long time coming, but after decades of talk, it is officially coming, officials said.
State Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland, announced Tuesday the Texas Department of Transportation had informed his office agreements to begin the development of that portion of roadway were being executed, with contracts expected to be awarded in 2025. The estimated completion is 2030.
The part of the roadway between the cities has been designated Section B for some time. When complete, the Grand Parkway will form a complete loop around Houston.
“Benefits of the expansion will include increased commercial traffic, storm evacuation capacity and addressing growth in the county,” Thompson’s office said in a statement.
Along with much of Texas, Alvin has seen its population spiking in recent years, and the city has hotly debated housing developments and other projects to handle the influx. The new section is expected to ease congestion for the city.
The project has been doggedly pursued by multiple entities, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said, and Tuesday’s announcement was a positive development.
“I know the city of Alvin has really pushed for it, the city of League City, it has support from the Brazoria County government, the Galveston County government, so yes, it’s had a lot of support from the local community,” Sebesta said.
Brazoria County Commissioners’ court relinquished primacy on that segment of the road about two months ago, Sebesta said, in anticipation the state highway department would be pushing forward with the project.
Section B is a 28-mile stretch of road included in the 2020 United Transportation Program plan adopted by the Texas Transportation Commission in 2019.
Segment B as well as Section C — which would run from Highway 288 and head north from near George Ranch Historical Park to west of Highway 59 in Sugar Land — were almost scrapped at the time until hard lobbying from local officials prompted the highway department to reverse course.
The cost of Section B was estimated at nearly $1 billion in 2019 and will likely be higher after the increases in material costs over the ensuing four years.
“This project will be hugely beneficial for Brazoria County and our region,” Thompson said in his news release. “As our community rapidly expands, it’s important to invest in infrastructure that promotes interconnectivity and economic growth for our cities, schools, and businesses. I’m glad that TxDOT has been responsive to calls from the community for increased road access.”
