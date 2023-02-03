ROSHARON — A corrections officer is free on $25,000 bond after being arrested and charged with supplying contraband to an inmate, authorities said.
Cheryl Kindell, 54, is charged with bringing a prohibited sentence into the Memorial Unit in Rosharon, where she was assigned as part of the Mobile Correctional Officer Team, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She posted bond Jan. 23, two days after her arrest.
The contraband included 7.1 ounces of K2 — a type of synthetic marijuana — 19 loose cigarettes, one mouth grill and a small bottle of an unknown liquid, according to the prison system. She also confirmed she had an inappropriate relationship with one of the inmates, according to the TDCJ.
“She was transported to the Brazoria County jail by officers from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department following her arrest by the Office of the Inspector General,” TDCJ Public Information Officer Robert Hurst said. “She is charged with Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility and was released from the Brazoria County Jail on January 22, 2023 on a $25,000 bond.”
Kindell is the second guard from the Rosharon facility to face charges stemming from an inappropriate relationship with an inmate in the past year. Luis Tavares Caceres was charged in March with violating the civil rights of a person in custody due to having a consensual sexual encounter with a 56-year-old inmate in exchange for promised favors in his disciplinary case, according to court documents.
Kindell has been employed by the state prison system since September 2019.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
