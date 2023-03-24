ANGLETON
Victor Idris didn’t know he would be helping build a home for a lower-income resident over his spring break. It didn’t matter, though, because of who dwells within him, he said.
“I was really going all in for God and I was like, all right, just let me know what I gotta do and he kind of led me here,” he said. “Being around just helping and really trying to serve others and share the Gospel, and part of this trip is being able to do that.”
Idris was among a group of students from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire on a mission trip as part of the Epworth League, a Methodist young adult association for people aged 18 to 35. Several were working Wednesday in the Habitat for Humanity build on Caldwell Road in Angleton as the framing of Build No. 116 rose from the concrete foundation.
The home will be one of seven that will line the end of the road, joining four already being lived in and one down to the electrical, plumbing and some touchups. No. 117 hasn’t progressed much beyond the slab.
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Brazoria County has more frequently created neighborhoods as much as homes, including on Godfrey Street in Clute and Fern Court in Lake Jackson. That wasn’t the original plan for Caldwell Road, Board President Mike Heather said.
“We were able to pick up these first lots originally, and then these two houses were on a lot that guy owned that he wanted to sell,” Heather said. “There was a house here that had to be torn down and so we negotiated and he was real nice so we bought these two lots, too.”
Just as with the private sector, the cost of building a Habitat home has gone up, Heather said, a situation that started to develop before the pandemic. It now costs between $80,000 and $90,000 to build a house, an increase of about $30,000.
The Caldwell Road homes have something a little extra from the standard build — a garage. Habitat leaders decided to add that amenity so the houses better fit in with the more elaborate private homes across the narrow asphalt road, he said.
About one-third of the volunteers working this week were regulars of Habitat builds, enhanced by the college students learning on the job. Hannah Furey was among the Eau Claire visitors still mastering a nail gun.
“We’re just here helping out the community in whichever way we can,” Furey said. “We heard about the Habitat for Humanity and decided to join.
“I’ve never built a house before. Just the whole process of building a house from the bottom up has all been new to me. It’s been really cool to use these gadgets I’ve never used before and learn from these people.”
Heather and the other volunteers were glad to teach.
“None of these kids when they got here today could use a nail gun and they’re loving it — they’re nailing all over the place,” he said. “We’re with you the whole time, and if you screw up, there isn’t anything we haven’t done before ourselves. We just rip it out and do it again.”
While the Habitat story is somewhat well-known — recipients have to provide sweat equity on other builds to be eligible — some of the specifics are not. For instance, families have two mortgages when they buy the house.
“We always tell everybody it’s a hand up, not a handout,” Heather said. “The mortgage is based on what we have in the house. That’s the first mortgage; that’s what they pay. Then there’s a second mortgage to cover the difference between what they’re paying and what the appraised value is.”
The second mortgage forgives itself at about 10 percent a year, so it pays itself off if a recipient stays in the home long enough, he said.
“The second mortgage only keeps them from selling the house in the first couple of years and hoping they’re going to make a whole bunch of money,” Heather said. “This way, if they get out in the early years, they have to pay that second mortgage or what’s left of it.”
Most people don’t know about that part because their clients remain in the homes long enough for the second mortgage to go away, he said.
The families that will get the mortgages for the three active builds already have been selected, Heather said. Recipients generally fall into the range of 30 to 60 percent of the average median family income, he said, because those below that level qualify for government assistance and those above qualify for a conventional loan.
Habitat homeowners more frequently are single moms, and they will receive an interest-free home but still must meet income and other financial requirements.
No. 115, sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of America, should be ready for move-in within a few weeks, volunteer Pete Zafereo said while hooking up a dishwasher inside. It will be a few months before No. 116 gets to that point.
Volunteers are always welcome and, as evidenced by the novice labor provided by the college students, experience and aptitude are not required. People can just stop by between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or contact Habitat at 979-285-0090 or hfhsbc@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.