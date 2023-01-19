SWEENY
Frank Carmona is going away to school. Far, far away.
The Sweeny senior recently received a scholarship to Columbia University in New York City from QuestBridge, a national program that “connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation’s best colleges.”
Carmona is one of only 1,755 recipients nationwide, whittled down from almost 18,000 applicants. He found out about the program though the social media app TikTok.
“This is the first, to my knowledge, student we’ve had go through the QuestBridge program. This is new for Sweeny High School and Sweeny ISD,” Sweeny High School Principal Tyler Rowlett said.
While it was an unfamiliar program and took a lot of effort, Carmona said the staff was helpful in getting across the finish line.
“On our end, there’s two parts to it. He has way more that he has to do, but on our end, there’s a series of lots of short-answer questions that you have to fill out about the student and he is so easy to talk about that it turned into a 12-page paper for me,” Sweeny Counselor Christen Kersh said.
Deciding where to go was the next step for Carmona.
“I know, at least for me, at least financially, looking at how much I would pay at the University of Texas at Austin and how much would I pay at Columbia — I think a lot of students, including myself, are a bit daunted by the sticker price,” Carmona said.
When he crunched all the numbers, Columbia actually came in as less expensive than the Texas schools, he said. He had also applied to Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.
Columbia is the fifth-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States, and is rapidly becoming a family tradition as Carmona plans to meet up with his brother, already a graduate of its law program. However, he is gearing up to study data science.
With that degree, he hopes to go into data analytics, a field that finds patterns and conclusions from large swaths of information. He says that he wants to go into the tech field due to the challenge of its ever-changing nature.
“If I wanted to change something or if I didn’t like something, I would always have the opportunity to get a new chance,” Carmona said.
Carmona was raised in West Columbia, but has attended Sweeny for his schooling since he was a child because his father worked in the town. Carmona lost his father at a young age, but has continued to get his education in Sweeny.
“After he passed away in 2012, my mother decided to keep us here and I’m glad she did,” Carmona said. “Because I know that there are a lot of educational opportunities and support that I don’t think I would have had anywhere else. I don’t regret it. They’ve given me so much and everyone here is really warm and welcoming.”
Apart from excelling in classwork, Carmona participates in a spate of extracurricular activities.
“He stays very busy,” Kersh said.
Among other things, he plays saxophone, he’s an editor for the school’s yearbook and a magazine, he’s a Business Professionals of America member and he’s in the Workforce Industry Training Program. As he walks down the halls of Sweeny High, people call out his name from his various classes and clubs.
“I think each of the organizations have taught me something different and have helped make me the person who I am today and taught me a lot of different skills,” Carmona said.
He credits his mother, Marbeli, a native of Nicaragua, for giving him a needed push when it would be simpler to get extra sleep or kick back and take it easy.
“I can’t say I would have been able to do any of this without her because she’s motivated me to keep on pushing, even though sometimes I’m like, ‘Mom, I’m so tired,’” Carmona said with a chuckle. “I’ve seen all the things she’s sacrificed and all she’s gone through and all the hours she puts in at work and I would not be able to do any of this if it weren’t for her. I just hope I can repay a fraction of that back.”
The Carmona’s ties to the school run deep.
“His father used to teach here at Sweeny High School. His mom worked for the district in previous roles and their family’s been a long-time supporter of Sweeny ISD and Sweeny High School,” Rowlett said. “It’s been a blessing for the Sweeny community.”
The school hopes they’ve returned the favor and says they’ll miss having him on campus.
“When we have little ones, we’re always trying to figure out, ‘What can we do to raise a child like Frank?,’” Kersh said with a laugh.
He hopes that the name recognition of a school like Columbia will help give him a leg up to stand even with others in his field, given his parents did not go to college, and that it will eventually help him create a better life which he can share with his family.
“I know that regardless of what I do at this university, I will get a job and that will allow me to progress in the future,” he said.
Carmona says the process of procuring the scholarship was long and grueling, but he would absolutely encourage others to go through it.
“I talked to some of my underclassmen friends and told them they should consider it because it seems daunting and the process is long and it’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “But at the end of the day, this program was built for students like us and you should at least try because you only get one chance.”
It’s the latest part of a long journey, one in which all of the pieces are coming together to form a whole.
“There are a lot of opportunities to get more information and a more nuanced look at who you are as a person and I think, truly, that’s what allowed me to gain admission to Columbia,” Carmona said. “Because I was allowed to talk about a lot of the different things that have affected me in my life.”
