As the mulling of whether to seek elected office in their hometowns reached drop-dead time, candidates put their pens to work to file the appropriate paperwork to get on the May 6 ballot.
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices ended at 5 p.m. Friday, and open seats in many cases went from having no candidates to having multiple people seeking to fill them.
Among the noteworthy changes in the final days of the period are all three Richwood incumbents stepping aside, both Lake Jackson council members drawing challengers, eight people in Surfside Beach — most familiar names from the previous election — running for three spots and Freeport City Councilman Jeff Peña waiting until the final minutes to follow through on his promised Ward A reelection bid.
Efforts to reach Peña by phone were unsuccessful Tuesday, and he declined to provide a comment when asked while he entered the Freeport City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
RICHWOOD
Regardless of who wins the three races on the ballot, the city’s governing body will have three new people occupying the dais in council chambers.
Mayor Steve Boykin and council members Matt Yarborough and Melissa Strawn opted against seeking fresh terms. Only one of the candidates seeking to replace them has served in elective office in Richwood before.
Mark Brown II, who has served three terms on council, is running for mayor against Michael Durham, a newcomer to both Richwood and its politics. Both brushed up against Friday’s filing deadline, with Brown turning in his paperwork the day before and Durham the day of.
Brown’s goal is to keep the city advancing on its current course, he said.
“I feel like the city is moving in a good direction and really needs a good liaison between council and city staff to help manage the back and forth and trying to help everybody move forward as opposed to stalling on some of the things we’re trying to move forward on,” Brown said.
His experience could benefit the new members who are learning the ropes of serving on council, he said.
“I think it’ll be very beneficial to be able to guide the new council members on the right protocols, how to initiate motions and how to go through the voting. I know that was pretty confusing the first time I was on council,” Brown said. “I think it will be a good asset for me to help the people that are elected.”
Brown also believes his track record on council shows he is a positive force.
“I first joined council when we were in really bad shape financially. We had no direction. Our three-, five- and 10-year plans were nonexistent. So that was what really drove me to join council. And I think in my time on council I was able to hire our new city manager, get us a finance director and get us moving in the black instead of in the red. I really want to keep that trend going.”
Durham moved to Richwood a year ago but lived on Bastrop Bayou for almost a decade before that. He is running for mayor to provide strong leadership and unify the city, he said.
“I would like to get our community going in the correct direction,” he said. “I would like all neighborhoods in Richwood, which there’s only three, all of us to work toward a common goal.”
The first-time candidate would like for the city to explore bringing in a fast-food restaurant but is not interested in large-scale expansion of Richwood because he likes the way it currently is, he said. That includes not wanting to add a bunch of rooftops, either.
“I want people to build out what they have if their interest is in Brazoria County, but I’m not trying to bring Houston to Brazoria County,” Durham said. “I moved down here from Houston for that reason.”
Owner of a marine construction business, he believes his knowledge of flooding and how to prevent it will be valuable to his serving as mayor. He also considers himself a people person who can bring residents together.
“I’m here for the people. I work with the people day in and day out,” Durham said. “I don’t want to be a council member; I want to be the mayor because I want to be right in the middle of everything with it. I don’t want to be the decision-maker; I want to be the one overseeing the project.”
Michael Challenger, owner of Challenger Aviation Services based at Hobby Airport, filed for the Position 3 seat being vacated by Strawn. He will face William Yearsin, a retired veteran.
Attempts to reach Challenger were unsuccessful Tuesday.
LAKE JACKSON
Gary Hunter, a retired scientist with Dow Chemical, is entering local politics for the first time to keep people focused on big issues the city needs to address, he said. He will face Councilwoman Rhonda Seth, who has served in Position 3 since winning a runoff election for an unexpired term in May 2021.
Infrastructure tops the list of issues Hunter believes requires city attention, with Lake Jackson’s growth putting a strain on the roads and water and sewer system, he said. He also is concerned with highway safety, the potential for accidents like what happened with a chemical-laden train in Ohio and crime making its way down Highway 288 from Houston.
“I’m really concerned about speeding that’s happening around our city, on the highways and even within the inner city and residential roads,” Hunter said. “With hazardous cargo going down highways and this king of driving activity, it’s a recipe for disaster.”
While the city has done a good job keeping up with its roads, it needs to stay in front of potential problems brought on by growth, he said.
“As the city ages, our roads are aging,” he said. “Several parts of the city, residential streets are becoming pretty decrepit. I know the city’s been working on that; I want to help push those ideas forward and make sure we progressively renovate our residential roads.”
Ensuring the police, EMS and fire departments have sufficient funding is another priority, Hunter said.
It’s also important the city not lose sight of the big issues Lake Jackson faces, he said.
“We cannot afford the time it takes getting muddled in petty issues that already are being managed very well by our current city charter, ordinances and city codes. I’m not against individual or property rights, but when people ignore the rights of others in the process of exercising their own rights, there need to be some common-sense rules we can abide by.”
ANGLETON
Jeremy Brown will face off against Councilman John Wright to determine who will be the city’s next mayor. The winner will replace Jason Perez, who could not seek election again because of term limits.
The Facts could not find any information about Brown, and Angleton officials required the filing of a public information request before they would release his application for the seat.
Only the incumbents filed for the two council positions on the ballot, Travis Townsend in Position 2 and Cecil Booth in Position 4.
ANGLETON ISD
Shalyn O’Farrell-Young will be making her first run for public office as a candidate for Position 3 on the Board of Trustees, looking to unseat current Board President Tommy Gaines.
An Angleton native, Young spent 10 years teaching in Angleton ISD before stepping aside five years ago to raise her children.
“I want to look at it from the perspective as a teacher and seeing how can we help our teachers the most that are right there with our students,” Young said as her reason for running. “I have a lot of teacher friends, I know a lot of teachers, I was a teacher and I want to see how does the school board run, where does our money go, why? I want to be able to ask those questions and hopefully make a difference if I could.”
Incumbent Michael Stroman is unopposed in Position 4.
DANBURY ISD
Bill Hawk has lived in Danbury for almost 30 years, and with more free time, he wants to serve the community on the Board of Trustees. He will face Abigail Davenport for the Position 1 seat; incumbent Roy LoStrocco did not seek reelection.
“I’ve put all my kids through school there. They’re all grown and have their own families now,” Hawk said. “It’s always been a great school district; it’s one of the reasons we moved there 30 years ago from Pearland was to get out of the biggest school district with some of the issues they have.”
Calling himself an old-school conservative, Hawk said he will use the biblical values he lives by to make any decisions as a trustee.
“I’m concerned with some of the things that are happening around the country with some of the bigger schools and other schools, and I’m glad to be a part of the deciding factor of what we do here,” Hawk said.
Davenport said she’s already very much involved with the district since she’s on the education foundation and knows many staff members who impact the schools.
“Danbury is a super small school district and we have a ton of potential,” she said. “I want to do everything I can to make it the best it can be.”
One specific idea she has for the district is to build different facilities on campus.
“Expanding the CTE programs at the school would be great so more of the high school students have more opportunities for certifications and job findings,” Davenport said. “Those would be great things to have for our school.”
Businessman Paul LaChance has filed to run for Position 2 seat currently held by Tara Williams. LaChance could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
DANBURY
Two years after the three incumbents on this year’s City Council ballot thwarted his bid for reelection, Chris Holcomb could return the favor as he seeks one of the seats up for election this year.
Holcomb pointed to the betterment of Danbury as his main reason for running, he said. With 25 years of experience in the wastewater industry, his expertise would be valuable in a city with tremendous issues with its water and sewer system, he said.
“I’m wanting to get back into council to try to use my energy and my knowledge to help maintain those systems, keep the community with drinking water and wastewater,” Holcomb said.
He wants to treat the root cause of issues in Danbury and fix them instead of patching over them, he said.
“If you don’t find out why it happened, it’s going to happen again, and you’re going to wind up treating the same problem over and over again, and that’s what’s going on here.” Holcomb said. “You got to get to the root cause of the problem, what is causing the problem and fix that. That is one of the things we specialize in where I work.”
Also running for the position are incumbents Rocky Hicks, Jon Williams and Keith Woods, former councilwomen Brenda Milligan and Heather Martin, who both lost reelection bids two years ago.
SURFSIDE BEACH
The council race went from nonexistent to red hot as many candidates filed for the three open seats in the last week, including incumbents. The at-large seats will go to the three candidates with the highest vote totals.
The council faced heat from a segment of its voters in the fall as the property tax rate stayed the same in the face of a massive jump in valuations. The council said that it was necessary to keep the rate where it was as the time had come to pay the fiddler after putting off repairs to the city’s water and sewer systems for too long. A tax petition came before the council three times, each time being dismissed for not following the law with regard to collection and submission.
One of those councilmen, Oscar Jalifi, told residents they could vote the current members out and, with his paperwork filed, is putting his money where his mouth is at the ballot box. He cited the city’s infrastructure improvements and beautification projects as things he’d been seeing through during his time on the council.
“The main reason for running again is that it’s important to have continuity. There’s a lack of leadership — people stepping up to the plate,” Jalifi said. “As we continue with what we’re doing, there’s a lot we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Bob Petty is running for reelection and it’s definitely not his first time. He wants to continue addressing the city’s water needs and its response to the SPOT offshore oil terminal that would put a pipeline across Bluewater Highway in the middle of town.
“I’ve been here since 2008 and I have been on council a few times. The knowledge that I bring to the table is something the city needs and that’s exactly why I’m doing it,” Petty said.
The third incumbent, Toni Capretta, declined to run, meaning at least one new alderman will be sworn in when the May election ends.
One of those looking to get involved is Zach Parsch, who said his experience in the private sector will help him look out for the residents of the beach community.
“I’ve been a resident of Surfside for nearly five years now — my wife and I moved down from Michigan — and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon,” Parsch said. “So I think it’s just time for me to give back and do my best to use what I’ve learned over a 30-year career in manufacturing and moving 11 different times in the course of my lifetime to just pay it forward and do Surfside well.”
Deric Hebert is running with hopes to use his real-world facility management and engineering background to Surfside’s advantage, especially given what they’ve been working on in recent years.
“I think that the council could use another technical voice. We face a lot of infrastructure problems here in Surfside and I think that I could be helpful,” Hebert said.
Glenda McGonigle has been on the council before and also served as temporary mayor. She’s hoping to return and help Surfside keep its small-town charms.
“I bought my first house here in 1983. I helped establish a lot of the zoning and ordinances and different things that I would like to see improved in Surfside,” she said. “I just think that I could bring some experience and knowledge about the island to the council, whoever they might be. I love Surfside and I’ve lived here over 35 years.”
Mark Wilson is also a former councilman who had run and won in 2020, stating he felt he did not want to be culpable in negotiations he had not been included in with groups.
“I’ve been a resident for seven years now of Surfside Beach, Texas, and we have opportunities, whether it be mainly the budget or infrastructure, meaning water, sewer, roads and drainage, sustainability, meaning following through with the growing and renourishment of the beach and then also, too, establishing and fostering relationships with industrial and government partners,” Wilson said.
Also running are former alderwoman Jennie Green-Prats and Paul Hermonat. Attempts to reach these candidates were unsuccessful.
SWEENY ISD
This will be one competitive race for the Board of Trustees as Brittanie Hopkins and Denise Carreon have applied for Position 1, which is currently occupied by Connie McAda, who did not file.
Carreon worked for Sweeny’s schools for over two decades before retiring, she said. She wants to make sure every child gets a fair shake from the district her children attended.
“I think schools should be about every child. Not just a select few. I shouldn’t just be for baseball or football. It should be for every child in Sweeny Independent School District,” Carreon said. “That’s just how I feel.”
Amanda Baca, meanwhile, will continue to serve in Position 7.
“My goal running for Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees Position 7 is to ensure we have a collaborative relationship with all stakeholders that leads to a culture of learning and academic success,” she said. “As a member of the school board, I strive to be a voice for those in the community and help ensure teachers/staff have the resources needed to succeed.”
Recently appointed member Trina Smith will also serve her first full term with the board after replacing long-time Trustee Jan Reddoch, who died in 2022.
Smith and Hopkins could not be reached for comment.
SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
In stark contrast to last year’s heavily contested election, the hospital district board will not appear on the ballot this May. In addition to Violet Weeks and Leeda Wood returning to their positions, one new member will join the board unopposed — Dale Thames, who previously served time on city council and the school board.
“I wanted to help keep the forward motion of the hospital going in a positive direction,” he said. “Our bank account is growing, we’re cutting taxes, the new hospital is coming on — everything that’s going on is in a positive growing motion and I want to be a part of that growth. There was nobody signed up for it and I just wanted to ensure — in my mind — the right person for the job could help it going forward.”
SWEENY
Mayor Jeff Farley opted not to run for reelection, so come May, the seat will go to either Dusty Hopkins or Neal Bess Jr.
Bess is a longtime figure in Sweeny government, having served on City Council before. There is still plenty of work to be done with Sweeny’s infrastructure, he said.
“I looked at the condition that the streets are in, drainage is in, and I feel like I’ve got something to put on the table and work with the council to get this taken care of. We haven’t had any street repairs in this city in the last six years,” Bess said. “I stepped down to try to get some drainage work done over here in this area in 2020. In council, there are some things that, working together with the drainage district and the county commissioners — Commissioner Linder, who is a fine outstanding man — for projects here in the city of Sweeny and I’m ready to go.”
Hopkins could not be reached for comment.
Reese Cook will get an automatic bid for Position 2 after incumbent Bill Hayes did not turn in paperwork. However, Position 4 will see a challenger, Kelly Fuller, against incumbent John Rambo.
OYSTER CREEK
Oyster Creek will not need an election this year as they only had one filing for each seat, giving them the position automatically. In addition to Justin Mills returning as mayor, James Dvorak will remain in Position 1. He sees economic growth and bringing in new businesses as two major parts of his platform, though residents’ needs should always come first, he said. He said he would also like to see a return of Creekfest.
“You know, the city’s continued growing and I would like to see better things. Every day, every year, things are growing in the city,” Dvorak said.
He said that could include reaching out to companies to do business in Oyster Creek rather than waiting for them to come to the city.
Additionally, Councilman Miguel Barbosa did not apply, meaning his Position 2 seat will go to Micah Blaylock.
QUINTANA
Quintana will be able to forgo an official election this spring as they will have three returning figures — Position 1 will still be filled by Mike Cassata and Position 2 will still have Steve Alongis in the seat.
Also returning will be Mayor Shari Wright, who said there weren’t any big projects that she was looking to concentrate on, but she was hoping to help turn Quintana from a “Type A city to a type C.” This would involve the change from council form of government to a commission consisting of a mayor and two commissioners.
“We’re a very, very small community and I grew up there, so it’s my civic duty,” Wright said about her return.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Only one of three seats on the ballot has multiple candidates, with Shannon Stewart filing against incumbent James Broussard for the Position 5 seat.
“I am a parent to three children in the district and have become deeply invested in its success,” Stewart said via email. “Coming from a family of educators, I have seen some failures and many successes from across the State of Texas. I’d like to use that knowledge to build upon the programs currently available at Columbia-Brazoria ISD in order to create a brighter future for its students, parents, and staff.”
Broussard is finishing his first term, having run unopposed when incumbent Nick Kondra vacated the seat in the 2020 election.
Incumbents Jackie Gotcher in Position 6 and Linda Huebner in Position 7 will be reelected unopposed.
“I am honored to keep my position on the C-BISD school board,” Gotcher said. “As a board, we strive to put students first and are always asking ourselves, ‘Will this positively impact’ the kids? We are thrilled about the bond passing and we cannot wait for construction to start.”
JONES CREEK
With the official filing of Nicole Hardesty and A.J. Jinkins’ paperwork to go with that of Corey Thomas, Jones Creek will see the return of their current council for an additional two years.
Jinkins is a member who was appointed to serve in the stead of members who could not finish their terms before he won in the last election and is now continuing because of his civic pride.
“I love working for the citizens of Jones Creek and because I am one, I am very concerned with things that are going on and want to have my say in it and have my part to play in it,” Jinkins said. “My biggest thing is that I usually try to avoid raising taxes if at all possible.”
HOLIDAY LAKES
Jose Ayala Jr. has filed to challenge incumbent Lina “Kay” Young for the Position 4 seat on City Council. Young is running to for a third term.
Ayala could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Disa Schulze, who has been on council since 2006, will keep her Position 5 seat without opposition.
“We’ve got a plan to move forward and do better and I want to see it to completion,” Schulze said. “We’ve got a new water tank we just got put in. We’re going to hopefully start working on the roads, getting the roads back into shape with some grant money. We just got some work done, some piping for the creek to help control the water flow.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.