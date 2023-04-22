LAKE JACKSON
Brazoria County Head Start’s 39th annual banquet was a galloping affair, with awards and scholarships handed out to people who help them help the community.
With its theme of “A sure bet for your child’s future,” attendees were decked out in Kentucky Derby duds on Thursday, including many ladies wearing colorful hats to evoke the annual horse race. The program brought in over $18,000 in their annual raffle and fundraising efforts, eclipsing their $15,000 goal.
The Head Start program, which assists with the development of children from birth to age 5, has campuses in Angleton, Lake Jackson and Brazoria. For their keynote speaker, they chose to draft a local administrator, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway.
Galloway told the crowd about how a change in the district’s application of Head Start, turning Wild Peach Elementary into an early childhood development center, dinged the district’s ratings in the short term, but eventually led to Barrow Elementary, which had become an “F” campus, into the highest performing campus in the district.
The Friends of Head Start Awards followed with a wide range of community members, businesses and groups being thanked for their actions. Vice President of Program Operations Larry Griggs, Sr. provided the attendees with background as each campus picked out two honorees to receive plaques.
Angleton began with recognizing their local Wal-Mart store — number 527 — for their overall assistance, not just to children, but to families.
“During the 2022-2023 school year alone, they donated turkeys for the Angleton campus Thanksgiving feast, Halloween decorations and prizes for our October festival and school supplies that were used in the classrooms and provided our families to assist with home activities,” Griggs said.
Another group providing holiday help was the First Presbyterian Church, who offered every child at the campus a book and toy for the Christmas season last year, in conjunction with Thrivent financial planner Brian Davis.
“They offered their time and fellowship hall for our Angleton campus Valentine’s dance, ensuring it was an amazing time, and they have volunteered to attend and participate in our end of year festivities coming up in May,” Griggs said.
Brazoria’s campus praised first responders. The Brazoria Volunteer Fire Department provided fire safety training to both students and staff over the past year, as well as a more tactile display.
“They delivered a hands-on, unique learning experience for our children, allowing them to physically tour the fire engine,” Griggs said. “To help the children remember their experience, they also donated coloring books and little fire hats for the children to take home.”
The first individual honored was Ms. Monica Kessler, the school nurse for Wild Peach Elementary. Griggs described her as a true friend to the program, providing vision and hearing screenings and physical checks for the children. She also worked with Head Start to ensure that their immunization records were up to date.
Lake Jackson recognized the Pregnancy Help Center and University of Texas Medical Branch — Regional Women’s Services and Pediatric for the services they provide to mothers and families.
“They share their resources and time to make life easier for those who need their services and are always willing to lend a helping hand to our Head Start families and community,” Griggs said about the Help Center. He went on to thank the UTMB-RWSP for the health care, counseling and education they provided.
A final friend award was handed to Cory Hagan, the business partner of long-time supporter Clyde Neal Jr., who was unable to attend. Neal’s company’s name has changed over the years, but Griggs said that his support for Head Start has not.
“Clyde Neal Jr. has been a long-time advocate and supporter of Brazoria County Head Start — not just helping and advising on insurance matters, but also assisting with the development of the new headquarters facility and serving on advisory committees through the years,” he said.
Each campus also provided a Volunteer of the Year Award to an individual who stood out to them with their generosity of time and effort. Lake Jackson Campus Principal Cabrienna Gardner recognized Jessica Jimenez for the impact she had on her campus, saying she was “never shy of providing a kind word.”
“She is always uplifting our staff with her compliments and thanks for all that the Head Start program does for her child,” Gardner said.
Angleton Campus Principal Melanie Cauthorn heaped similar praise upon Karla Monroy, who has always put her children’s needs before her own.
“Not only is she a member of our Policy Council where she attends monthly meetings, but she can always be counted on to volunteer in our classrooms and assist with any and everything that is needed,” Cauthorn said.
As for Brazoria, their Campus Principal Brenda Tinsley said that Virginia Lopez had been dependable, going the extra mile and working with her employer, HEB, to supply donations for activities.
“President John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Every person can make a difference and every person should try.’ Our Volunteer of the Year is a perfect example of how one person can truly make a difference,” Tinsley said.
The program continued and awarded the Brazoria County Head Start Parent Scholarship Award for $1000 to Angleton High School Senior Myalek Woods, who had said he wanted to be the first child in his family to graduate from college and the Evelyn Wright Moore Memorial Scholarship for $1000 went to Cecelia Martinez, who expressed a desire to return to CBISD to teach.
President and CEO Jacqueline Mercer informed the crowd of what their support means to the children of Brazoria County, allowing the program to last for 48 years.
“BCHS is recognized in Brazoria County as a premier early learning school system where we provide full-day, comprehensive services to 205 children, birth to age five, ensuring quality services are provided for the children to be ready to enter public school,” Mercer said. “Now that’s an outstanding accomplishment, wouldn’t you agree?”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.