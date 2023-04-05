ANGLETON — Spring brings not only Easter but possibly spring showers as well, which could wash out an event aimed at keeping Brazoria County residents in good health.
Spring into Health is a wellness fair hosted by the Brazoria County Health Department in conjunction with National Public Health Week. Amid health screenings and information booths will be fun activities including an Egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny for children.
That is, if it doesn’t rain.
“Due to the possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday, we are prepared to cancel the event,” County Public Health Director Cathy Sbrusch said. “If we have to, we’ll reschedule. But we don’t know if or when.”
Weather permitting, people are invited to receive blood pressure, oxygen and blood sugar checks, vision screenings and rapid HIV testing.
There also will be vaccinations available for eligible adults and children. The kid vaccines will be the routine ones — including MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and polio — and older children and adults can receive flu shots. COVID vaccinations are also available for children and adults.
All the tests and vaccinations will be performed by health professionals, Sbrusch said.
Educational booths will provide information about health emergency preparedness, medication assistance, indigent health-care programs and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, popularly known as WIC.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with the Easter egg hunt scheduled for 3:30 p.m., at Masterson Park, 101 S. Arcola St. in Angleton. For information, call 979-849-5711.
Kate Chia is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
