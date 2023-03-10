LAKE JACKSON — An abundance of stories about overworked nurses and an exodus of employees from the health and hospital industry were reported during the pandemic, and the local healthcare community is not immune.
Bob Trautman, president of St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital, describes the situation as grim. But he remains hopeful the situation will improve, he told Lake Jackson City Council during a presentation of the hospital’s strategic plan Monday night.
“If you look at what’s happened since COVID and if you’ve read any of the media, hospitals are suffering right now nationally, in Texas, locally,” Trautman said, but noting St. Luke’s Brazosport is better off than most.
People were scared to go to the hospital during COVID, and rightfully so, he said, but that also meant elective surgical procedures weren’t taking place, and that is how hospitals make money.
Nurses approaching retirement retired early, forcing the hospital to hire traveling nurses for the last two to three years, which meant increased salary costs.
Those two factors alone were detrimental to many hospital systems nationally, resulting in billions of dollars in losses, Trautman said.
In the second half of 2022, Common Spirit, St. Luke’s Brazosport parent company, lost $213 million, he said.
“It’s a crisis,” Trautman said. “We’re recovering, but it’s gonna take some time.”
Knowing the state of the industry ties into St. Luke’s Brazosport strategic plan, he said.
“It’s noted there’s a labor shortage. I think those of you in business are well aware of that,” Trautman said. “I don’t care what industry you’re in, you can go around town and see help-wanted signs up and we’re certainly no different.”
There are 30,000 unfilled nursing positions in Texas, and that’s predicted to be even greater in 2023, he said. Ongoing supply issues for most industries, insurance reimbursements not keeping up with the expenses and health insurers denying claims after services have been provided are among the battles for hospitals, Trautman said.
It all affects future plans for the hospital, he said.
A good thing for the local hospital is its partnership with Brazosport College, whose nursing program helps keep the nursing staff full, Trautman said. The turnover for registered nurses at St. Luke’s Brazosport is low at less than 10 percent, where the national average is 22 percent, he said.
Locally, St. Luke’s Brazosport staffs 490 employees and has 154 beds but uses only about 80 of them, Trautman said.
In February, the hospital suspended its license for obstetrician services due to low volume and patient safety issues. That does not mean the hospital will never offer them again, he said. They are actively recruiting to fill the hospital’s obstetric needs, but this will need to be filled by at least two or three on-site physicians to be able to reopen, Trautman said, and that is a challenge.
The hospital is also dedicated to enhancing alignment with community partners and providers, including private practice physicians, the Kelsey Seybold clinic and its own corporate partnership with Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, just to name a few, Trautman said.
“When we’re looking at the strategic plan, we’re in recovery mode right now,” he said. “Capital is tight due to the losses we’ve experienced. Fortunately in Lake Jackson … we have a very active and sound foundation supporting us.”
Corporate and community support is allowing the hospital to move forward with a $200,000 facelift to its intensive care unit.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth, a registered nurse at Altus Emergency Center in Lake Jackson, asked for Trautman to specify the plans for the ICU.
Previous plans for expanding the unit included using the old emergency room space, Trautman said. Tthe needs for the ER continues to grow and will need to be addressed in the future, so it is less prohibitive for the hospital to add beds to the current third-floor ICU location, he said.
The industry is also moving towards providing more outpatient services. A long-term future goal for the hospital is to provide free-standing outpatient services including imaging and surgery.
Growing its primary care physician network, which will lead to growing the number of specialists affiliated with the hospital, is also a priority, Trautman said.
Within the Common Spirit system, Lake Jackson’s location in its division is seen as having the most potential, he said. This is leading to an influx of capital dollars that will be used to make improvements on the hospital. Those will remain mostly unseen, with $1 million invested into a new generator system and $12 million into a new electronic medical system, he said.
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, who invited Trautman to speak, took time to acknowledge the work the hospital does.
“Ya’ll are committed to staying here and being viable, and the community does appreciate that,” Roznovsky said.
