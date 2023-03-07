LAKE JACKSON
Accessible and affordable healthcare can sometimes seem like an impossible marriage, but Brazosport ISD and health provider Kelsey-Seybold have come together to offer the exceptional benefits for all 2,000 of the district’s employees.
“We’ve partnered with Kelsey-Seybold as a Near-Site Clinic for all our BISD staff to be able to come here,” Superintendent Danny Massey said at Monday’s ribbon-cutting to signify their collaboration. “They’ll have preferred times, and any time we can increase our employees’ benefits, it’s really a good thing.”
The clinic will provide Brazosport staff with same-day priority-allotted appointment times along with the ability to schedule virtual visits. Patients can come in for their annual physicals and primary care needs. Staff will also have access to an after-hours nurse hotline and an online system to schedule appointments 24 hours a day.
“I think we offer what a lot of ISDs need, which is what we call the Triple-Aim,” said Stuart Cayer, Kelsey-Seybold’s Senior Operator of Ambulatory Clinics. “That’s high-quality, good customer service and good delta or good costs.”
The health corporation has partnered with other school districts, including Pearland, Fort Bend and Pasadena ISDs, but Cayer has a special connection to the Brazosport district as a 1981 graduate of Brazoswood High, he said.
“This is like coming home,” Cayer said.
Local availability and keeping revenues in the community are important, but the biggest benefit for patients is the ability to be seen quickly. The sooner they are diagnosed, the sooner they can get back to work, Cayer said.
“We can prevent some of those healthcare costs in the long run by seeing people sooner,” he said. “If you can’t see someone in your area sooner, sometimes you just don’t get seen.”
Patients can expect to take care of their direct primary care needs on-site with the option to use the extended services of the Kelsey-Seybold network for specialists and other needs if required.
However, Cayer alluded to expanded services coming to the area in time.
“We look forward to a bigger presence and a bigger footprint,” Cayer said. “I can’t speak more on that right now.”
Brazosport ISD Chief Human Resources Officer Kristi Kirshner and Director of Benefits and Wellness Rachel Arthur were key players in making the partnership happen.
Kelsey-Seybold accepts all four of the healthcare plans the district offers to employees, Kirshner said.
“Regardless of their healthcare plan, BISD has access to the facility and to the providers,” she said. “Also for those employees who are not a part of our benefits platform — they may have insurance elsewhere — they’re still able to take advantage of access to the clinic.”
The less time teachers are out of the classroom, the greater opportunity it is for them to ensure quality instruction in the classroom, Kirshner said.
A tour of the facility given by Clinic Administrator Issa Zamayed gave a view of the five exam rooms available for clinic staff, which include two on-site physicians and a nurse practitioner.
There is also a lab for patients to get their bloodwork done on-site, a nursing station and personal offices for the physicians.
Andrew Fontenot, director of Ambulatory Care for the South Region of Kelsey-Seybold clinics, estimated that each provider could see about 18 to 22 patients a day. He was confident that even with the influx of district employees as patients, because they get priority scheduling through the EPIC system, the clinic will manage the increase well, Fontenot said.
Total access care is a great benefit for the district and community, Managing Physician Roland Prezas said.
The wants, needs and concerns of district staff were at the forefront of the process. The biggest benefit is accessibility, Arthur said.
“We chose Kelsey-Seybold because when we spoke with them, we found that they really had the best interest of our BISD family at heart, and that mattered to us so we knew they would be the right fit for this venture,” she said.
