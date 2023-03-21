CLUTE
What residents didn’t know could hurt their ability to meet life’s challenges.
A cooperative effort by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and city of Clute sought to ensure people knew about the assistance available through government and nonprofit agencies.
Several outreach programs gathered Saturday under the chilly pavilion in Clute Municipal Park to tell community members about all they offer. They are doing their best to get the word out about what’s going in this part of the county, informing residents about their options for mental and physical health services, education and other available services.
“When you have organizations that people aren’t aware that they even exist, how can you utilize their services?” said Clute Police Sgt. Chris Dubois, one of the organizers of the project. “So I think it’s going to benefit everybody, whether it’s an organization offering assistance or it’s somebody that lives locally that can’t afford or doesn’t have transportation that they can come here and get this information.”
Participants included the Warriors Refuge veterans organization, Brazosport College, Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and Bikers Against Child Abuse. Attendees roamed through the tables, asking questions and receiving information on all kinds of support.
“It’s great for an organization to come together all at one spot where they can come and know that they can just talk to anybody and for the community to know that we are here to help in any direction,” said Brazoria County Crime Victims Liaison Laura Gonzalez, who spearheaded the event. “If one person doesn’t have the answer, they can always refer them to somebody. It’s great to know that there’s so many that are down South of our community.”
Many attendees expressed surprise about how many organizations are available to them and the large variety of services provided.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but it’s nice,” Mariela Avalos said. “I’ve gotten a lot of cool information from tables.”
While some of the organizations offered information about housing and counseling, the National Alliance on Mental Illness offered classes and information on how people can help their family members. While the participating organizations varied in its offerings and target groups, all were there to expand their reach to people who would benefit from their services.
“We are the support system. We are the advocates to help people understand,” NAMI Gulf Coast Board President Sgt. Michael Shane Vandergrifft said. “If we can talk to one person, one person, that one person can take that information to another person. It can lead to another person that can lead to another person.”
Even though the community resource event might be the first of its kind in Clute and the surrounding area, it will likely not be the last, participants said.
“It’s a good opportunity to connect with the community and let them know what’s available, for all of us,” Brazosport Cares Food Pantry Fundraising Director LeAnn Strahan said.
