CLUTE — With what could be described as literal fanfare in the form of a performance from a tuxedoed Brazoswood High School Orchestra, two beloved retired band directors were honored as the school dedicated its new performance space the Koch and Casey Auditorium.
When Brian Casey suggested last year naming the state-of-the-art facility in the new high school after his friend and predecessor Jim Koch, Brazosport ISD trustees — like a great many people associated with the school and the community — couldn’t separate the legacy of the two men who worked together for nearly a quarter century.
Koch worked at Brazoswood as the band director for 25 years. Casey worked there for 33 years, eventually moving from the assistant band director to taking over for Koch when he retired. Over that time, they racked up numerous accolades as a perennial force in competitions for marching, symphonic and jazz bands.
“Who gets to go to work every day and hang out with your best friend?” Koch said as he teared up. “We worked together 24 years and every day was fun. Every day I felt like we accomplished a lot of things together.”
To little surprise, the men chose to collaborate on their speech, switching back and forth in talking about the honor and thanking the members of the community who helped them.
The men spoke extensively about their professional and personal relationship during the ceremony.
“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘What principals did you serve under at Brazoswood?’ Well, all of them,” Casey said.
The two would meet for lunch every day and discuss music, life and family.
“We were just so compatible. We would compare notes and strategies for parenting and I think we did OK,” Casey said.
Casey spoke about being hired in 1984 after a summer of driving to drum major camps in a shoddy Ford Pinto before he got a call from his future colleague. He said he learned a lot about leadership from Koch.
“I think Koch-Casey is really a tribute to the community that we serve. We were lucky to teach in this community,” Koch said.
He went on to thank their students, band members’ parents, their fellow directors and the school’s administrators who they worked with, saying they all deserved to have their names right beside theirs on the wall.
“It was cool hanging out with Brian Casey every day. It’ll be an honor to hang on the wall with Brian Casey for years to come,” Koch said.
The school board members who named the auditorium were on hand to honor the men, along with Superintendent Danny Massey, Principal Rita Pintavalle, school officials, band members and friends and family who made the trip to be there for the duo.
After a performance led by current Band Director Martin Montoya, district Public Relations Administrator Karla Christman opened the event by asking the people who had learned under the men to stand. She also introduced their families.
“To the Kochs and the Caseys, I just want to say, from Brazoswood High School, thank you so much for sharing these two gentlemen from your family to our family because we’ve spent many years together and we are grateful for their hours of service,” Christman said.
She explained the band was a legacy going back to before Koch, who chose Casey to be his assistant. In turn, they chose Montoya and Casey and Montoya hand-picked current Assistant Band Director D.J. Eisenhart.
“The legacy is just tremendous and two finer human beings would be hard to find,” Christman said.
The ceremony made things official, but the auditorium has been in use since the opening of the school year for events including the school’s performance of “Grease,” using its updated acoustics and sound system together with an improved fly system of ropes, pulleys and weights. A $267 million bond question from 2019 that allowed for the new facility to be built.
“Today, we are dedicating this auditorium to two of Brazoswood’s finest,” Massey said. “We all know that they will always be joined as Koch and Casey.”
While the men brought a lot of prestige to the school’s band program, the true measure of their impact can be found in the inspiration they gave to hundreds of students over dozens of combined years. Some of those students stood when the call went out to those who had been inspired to become band directors, themselves, to stand.
One of those who stood was Jim Koch’s own son, Kelby Koch.
“I grew up in a band hall practically my whole life because my dad was my band director and my father,” Kelby Koch said. “Just seeing the inspiration he had on a whole community and all the students was inspiring and so I grew up, fell in love with music and now I’m a band director as well, following in his footsteps, in a way.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.