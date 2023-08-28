Road Closed

Pipes litter Highway 35 after a truck driver left the road and crashed into the ditch at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

 Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

WEST COLUMBIA — Highway 35 was shut down for about three hours Monday after ansemitruck overturned, authorities said.

An 18-wheeler overturned around 2:35 p.m., spilling pipes onto Highway 35 and shutting the roadway down at Highway 35-Business.

Emily Hanson is assistant managing editor of The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.