GALVESTON — A high-speed chase that started in Alvin ended with a crash and an arrest about 1 p.m. Monday near 59th Street and Broadway, authorities said.
A yet-to-be identified man in a white Cadillac Escalade hit speeds of more than 110 mph after being pulled over in Alvin, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Trochesset wasn’t sure Monday afternoon what that initial traffic stop had been about, he said.
“I get a call that there’s a high-speed chase coming down Highway 6 from the Alvin area,” said Trochesset, who was part of the chase. “The driver went through the county into Santa Fe, through Hitchcock, all the way from Tiki Island all the way to Galveston.”
A fire truck, two EMS ambulances and more than a dozen police officers and sheriff’s deputies vehicles were at the scene of the crash. Alvin, Santa Fe, Hitchcock and Galveston police cars were seen.
The Cadillac reached speeds of 116 mph at times before the driver exited Interstate 45 at 61st Street, went through the 61st Street intersection and back up the on-ramp to Broadway, Trochesset said.
“As he exited and went through the intersection on 61st Street, he hit a telephone pole by 59th Street,” Trochesset said. “The man ran out of the car where authorities tased him and he was arrested.”
Meanwhile, near the crash, authorities found a plastic sandwich bag that appeared to have a crystal-like substance investigators allege was thrown out the Escalade’s window before the crash, authorities said.
A Burger King employee who witnessed the crash said the driver jumped out of the car after crashing and was then tackled by numerous police officers.
The driver was accompanied by a woman passenger and a puppy, Trochesset said. The passenger, who was found almost completely stuffed under the dashboard, was sought on a felony warrant from Harris County and the driver is believed to have multiple warrants, but authorities were not certain about the associated charges, Trochesset said.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch’s trauma center, and the puppy was in healthy condition, Trochesset said. The puppy late Monday was in the care of the police department’s Animal Services unit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.