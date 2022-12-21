ANGLETON — The final meeting of the year for the Brazoria County Commissioners Court took actions to hire for multiple positions throughout the county’s departments.
In their prior session, they had agreed to the hiring of a new employee for the incoming treasurer, Angela Dees, in January as three of the office’a four employees will be leaving with the outgoing treasurer, Cathy Campbell. One of the retiring clerks will also be offered a temporary position to help get the new employees trained.
The commissioners voted to allow for the positions to be filled prior to the original request of the end of the year in order to keep the office operating smoothly.
That hire seemed to break the dam for the court as they found themselves with requests to replace many workers quitting or retiring at the end of 2022.
More positions were approved by the court last week as well, many of them coming from the County Clerk, who sought to fill positions that were being left vacant at the end of the year due to further retirements.
“Upon request by Joyce Hudman, Brazoria County Clerk, the court authorizes the Human Resources Director to post and fill a Court Clerk position,” Judge Matt Sebesta said, reading the request.
At the time the county went into its hiring freeze, there had been interviews taking place for that particular position, Hudman said. The interviews were suspended until later into the holiday season, knowing the courts reduce their schedules as the year winds down, she said.
“Now in the new year, they have all their calendars together. Court will kick right back up, trials will start, hearings will start, so I’d like to fill that position,” Hudman said.
She requested five positions be filled, despite the freeze.
With regards to those positions, she said she was four employees short in court clerks and collections and had been since September, starting out down two employees and losing an additional two since then.
“When all eight courts were going for collections, I still don’t have enough collectors. We just make it work,” Hudman said, adding when they were extremely short-handed, they had to get help from outside.
As they approved the positions being requested as necessary for the county’s operations, Sebesta spoke to the county’s frugality, backed up by a study that had been performed on their behalf.
“They came and told us we run leaner than any other county our size,” he said. “I think it’s due to the efforts of department heads and elected officials like yourself.”
Praising Hudman’s reputation for cutting costs, the commissioners approved her requests for four permanent positions unanimously without argument. They also approved her request to allow for the hiring of temporary clerk positions without having to bring the positions before the court.
There were also two vacating positions in the tax office which Tax Assessor/Collector Kristin Bulanek sought permission to fill, saying they were down seven positions and having trouble maintaining their sub-offices. The court approved these as well, thanking Bulanek for being a “team player” in making do for the time she had.
The Engineering Department also requested and was approved for two new employees due to the pending departure of its interlocal coordinator and development coordinator. An assistant county engineer position had been vacant since the beginning of 2022. Because of this, the commission was told the engineering staff simply couldn’t absorb any more vacancies and still perform their duties.
The Brazoria County Library System requested and received authorization for two part-time positions to replace a full-time computer technician due to changes in the system’s need. One will work in the Pearland branch, due to attendance at the branch seeing more than 500 new patrons per month. The other would be administration, working on programming for the system branches.
Lastly, the Parks Department requested the filling of multiple vacant positions, including an electrician, a business and information specialist, a part-time park ranger and three temporary semi-skilled trade positions, stating they were down 10 percent of their workforce for 2023. The court approved the requests and amended the motion to allow the department to hire without having to bring all of its requests before them.
